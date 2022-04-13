New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Baisakhi 2022 or Vaisakhi 2022 is a significant festival that is celebrated by Sikhs of Punjab. This festival marks the significance of the formation of the Khalsa Panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh and also celebrates the start of the harvest season. The special day also symbolizes the beginning of the Hindu solar New year. This year the festival of the harvest will be observed on April 14th.

On this day people spend time with their family and they offer special prayer in Gurudwaras. The Gurudwaras are decorated and lot of enthusiasm is seen among the people. People who offer prayers in Guru Dwara are served with delicious Kadha Prasad and in large numbers, langars are held every year. To enjoy this festival, celebrate it with friends and family and send them wonderful messages and wishes quotes, and images of your loved ones.

Happy Baisakhi 2022: Messages to share on this day

I convey my heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Vaisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead!

*May this festival of Baisakhi Brings for you the best results In every sphere of life Wishing you and your family a great Baisakhi!!

*Hope, happiness, joy!! Baisakhi the festival of positivity!!

*May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi with our love and joy!

*Wishing you the festival of baisakhi and New Year to all the Sikhs. Happy Baisakhi may gold bless with loads of love and blessings!

*Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi!

Happy Baisakhi 2022: Wishes

Every day, every minute and every second is hope. So let’s hope best for all. Happy Baisakhi”

“This day makes life look way more colourful and hopeful. May all your dreams come true. Happy Baisakhi”

“Recharge and keep yourself in high spirits to celebrate the festival of joy with your loved ones this harvest season. Happy Baisakhi”

“May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds, bring all the years full of love and contentment. Happy Baisakhi”

“Let’s hope this harvest season brings the best for the world. Happy Baisakhi to all”

“Come, rejoice and celebrate this day of Baisakhi with love and excitement. Happy Baisakhi”

May you come up as bright as the sun, as cool as water and as sweet as honey. Hope this Baisakhi fulfil all your desires and wishes. Happy Baisakhi!!

Happy Baisakhi 2022: Quotes

Oh Kheta di mehak, Oh jhumara da nachna, bada yaad aunda hai, tere naal manaya hoeya har saal yaad aunda hai dil karda hai tere kol aake Vaisakhi da anand lelaan Ki karan kam di majburi, Phir vi dost tu mere dil vich rehnda hain... Happy Baisakhi!!

Tussi Hasde yo sanu hasaan vaaste Tussi rone yo saanu rovaan vaaste Ek vaar rus ke ta vekho sohneyo Marr javange tuhanu manaan vaaste. Baisakhi da din hai khushiyan manaan vaaste.

Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around. May the new year add a new beauty, freshness into your life. Happy Baisakhi!

There’s so much color in life and Baisakhi is one of them!!

Baisakhi is my wakeup call to follow the Mantra of Love. Love and Laugh!!

On this beautiful festival of Baisakhi, I am wishing you all the love and prosperity, And, a life filled with happiness, May you get everything in life! Happy Baisakhi!!

"Time to celebrate the golden fields and rich harvest."

"May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest."

Posted By: Ashita Singh