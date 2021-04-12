Happy Baisakhi 2021: Ahead of this harvest festival, here are wishes, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with friends and family:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Baisakhi is an auspicious Sikh festival that will be observed on April 13. This festival is celebrated to mark the beginning of the Sikh New Year. This festival is observed majorly in the northern part of the country i.e. Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. On this day, people enjoy special langars and they offer prayers at Gurudwara. The auspicious timing of Baisakhi will begin at 8:39 PM.

Ahead of this harvest festival, here are wishes, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with friends and family:

*I convey my heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Vaisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead!

*May this festival of Baisakhi Brings for you the best results In every sphere of life Wishing you and your family a great Baisakhi!!

*Hope, happiness, joy!! Baisakhi the festival of positivity!!

*Wishing you the festival of baisakhi and New Year to all the Sikhs. Happy Baisakhi, may gold bless with loads of love and blessings!

*SMS bhejan da nahi si shonk saanu, teri yaad ne mobile fada dita, Message likhde likhde space muki, assi overwrite alloweed la dita, yaara mereya message reply karin, assi apna farz nibha dita!! Happy Baisakhi

*Oh Kheta di mehak, Oh jhumara da nachna, bada yaad aunda hai, tere naal manaya hoeya har saal yaad aunda hai dil karda hai tere kol aake Vaisakhi da anand lelaan Ki karan kam di majburi, Phir vi dost tu mere dil vich rehnda hain... Happy Baisakhi!!

*May god shower you with endless blessing, love and happiness. This festival brings the best growth to you. Happy Baisakhi!

*May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi with our love and joy!

Baisakhi Quotes

“Every day, every minute and every second is hope. So let’s hope best for all. Happy Baisakhi”

“This day makes life look way more colourful and hopeful. May all your dreams come true. Happy Baisakhi”

“Recharge and keep yourself in high spirits to celebrate the festival of joy with your loved ones this harvest season. Happy Baisakhi”

“Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi!”

“May Wahe Guruji accept your good deeds, bring all the years full of love and contentment. Happy Baisakhi”

“Let’s hope this harvest season brings the best for the world. Happy Baisakhi to all”

“Come, rejoice and celebrate this day of Baisakhi with love and excitement. Happy Baisakhi”

May you come up as bright as the sun, as cool as water and as sweet as honey. Hope this Baisakhi fulfil all your desires and wishes. Happy Baisakhi!!

Nachle gaale humare saath, Ayi hai Baisakhi khushiyon ke saath Masti mein jhoom aur kheer-poore kha Aur na kar tu duniya ki parwa. Baisakhi Mubarak Ho!

