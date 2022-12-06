Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

EVERY INDIAN celebrates the special day of Armed Forces Flag Day on December 07 to honour the army and military people who serve and protect the country. This day is similar to that of the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence first utilised in 1956. The day celebrates the soldiers who gave their lives while protecting the country. To commemorate this day, people volunteer to collect funds and arrange patriotic events. Therefore, to celebrate this day, we bring you some wishes and messages to share with your friends and family.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: Wishes

“Warm wishes on Armed Forces Flag Day. Let us make the smallest and the biggest of contributions we can make towards our armed forces on this day.”

“To have country progress, to have peace and harmony in the nation, we need one flag for the whole country. Happy Armed Forces Flag Day to all.”

“For the battles, they have fought for us, for the glory they have brought to the nation. Let us salute our armed forces on Armed Forces Flag Day.”

“Let us celebrate the special occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day by thanking the brave soldiers who are always guarding us. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day."

Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: Messages

“The occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day reminds us all that we are so truly fortunate to have our Indian armed forces keeping us safe. Warm wishes on this day."

"They truly put their nation before anything else and that’s why they are so loved by all of us. Wishing a very Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.”

“They stay awake so that we can sleep. They live in discomfort so that we can live in comfort. Thanking our soldiers on the occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.”

“Let us celebrate the occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day by being thankful for our armed forces for everything. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.”

Armed Forces Flag Day 2022: Quotes

“We have nothing to fear because we have Indian armed forces guarding us. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day to all.”

“We must celebrate the occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day by thanking the Indian armed forces for all the glory they have brought to our country.”

“We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners-up in war”. - General JJ Singh

"The union of hearts, the union of hands, And the flag of our Union forever."