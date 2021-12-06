New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Armed Forces Flag Day is annually observed on December 7 in India to honour the men in uniform, soldiers, sailors and airmen, for serving and protecting our country. The day was first observed in the year 1949, and since then, it is being celebrated on this day. The day is also dedicated to the collection of funds from citizens of India for the welfare of the Armed Forces personnel.

The Indian Armed Forces Flag is similar to that of the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence, first utilised in 1956. The day is mainly observed to serve three basic purposes, namely Rehabilitation of battle casualties, the welfare of serving personnel and their families, and Resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen and their families.

As the Indian Armed Forces, Flag Day is around the corner, here we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your family and friends.

Armed Forces Flag Day 2021: Wishes

“Warm wishes on Armed Forces Flag Day. Let us make the smallest and the biggest of contributions we can make towards our armed forces on this day.”

“To have a country progress, to have peace and harmony in nation, we need one flag for the whole country. Happy Armed Forces Flag Day to all.”

“The occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day reminds us all that we are so truly fortunate to have our Indian armed forces keeping us safe. Warm wishes on this day.

"Wishing a very Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day. This day must be celebrated with high spirits and great gratitude in our hearts.”

“For the battles they have fought for us, for the glory they have brought to the nation. Let us salute our armed forces on Armed Forces Flag Day.”

“Let us salute our Indian armed forces who have always been there to protect us from all the threats. Warm wishes on Indian Armed Forces Flag Day to everyone.”

“Let us celebrate the special occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day by thanking the brave soldiers who are always guarding us. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.”

“Let us celebrate the occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day by being thankful to our armed forces for everything. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.”

“They stay awake so that we can sleep. They live in discomfort so that we can live in comfort. Thanking our soldiers on the occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.”

Armed Forces Flag Day 2021: Quotes

We are safe because they are there…. Let us salute them all on Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.

“We have nothing to fear because we have Indian armed forces guarding us. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day to all.”

Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is a reminder that we also have our duties to do towards our armed forces. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day!

“The occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day reminds us all that we must thank the Indian armed forces for sacrificing their lives and comforts for us.”

“They truly put their nation before anything else and that’s why they are so loved by all of us. Wishing a very Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.”

The union of hearts, the union of hands, And the flag of our Union forever.

“We have always been safe when they are around. Thanking our armed forces on Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.”

There is the National Flag. He must be cold, indeed, who can look upon its folds rippling in the breeze without pride of the country.

The red and white and starry blue Is freedom’s shield and hope. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day!

We are safe, happy, smiling because we have our armed forces taking charge of their duties. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day!

Armed Forces Flag Day 2021: Messages

“Till the time we have our brave and strong Indian armed forces guarding us, we know we are in the best hands. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day.”

“It is truly a blessing for India and for every Indian to have a strong armed force like you. Warm wishes on Indian Armed Forces Flag Day to you.”

In order to have harmony and peace, in order to have a happy life, we need armed forces to keep us safe…. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2021!

“We must celebrate the occasion of Indian Armed Forces Flag Day by thanking the Indian armed forces for all the glory they have brought to our country.”

We give our heads and our hearts to our country! One Country! One Language! One Flag! Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day!

I pledge allegiance to my Flag and the Republic, for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2021!

Cheers to the sailors who fought and also Cheers who were brave for it, Tears who went down to grave for it, Here comes the flag! Happy Indian Armed Forces Flag Day!

