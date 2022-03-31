New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: 1st April also known as April Fools' Day is that day of the year when you can pull a healthy prank on your friends and family and still can get away with that. Every year on April 1, pranksters across the globe prank people who are unaware of the tradition. On this day, people get the opportunity to openly call their friends, parents, boss, or colleagues 'fools'.

As per historians, April Fools' Day was initiated back in 1582, when France switched to the Gregorian calendar. People who were unaware of the changes kept celebrating April 1 as New Year and were later termed as 'fools'. So ever since then, every year on April 1, we observe this day globally with great zeal.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you wishes, quotes, messages to share with your friends and family. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

April Fools' Day 2022 Wishes

If there is a day that can spread smiles and laughter around then there is nothing more we want. Warm wishes on April Fool’s Day to you.

Officially we all are nothing less than fools on just one day of the year and therefore, we must celebrate it to the fullest. Happy April Fool’s Day to you.

Let us make it the happiest April Fool’s Day by playing the best of the pranks and cracking the most hilarious jokes. Wishing a very Happy April Fool’s Day to you.

It is so foolish if you don’t celebrate April Fool’s Day because that day is dedicated to the fool we all have inside us. Happy April Fool’s Day to you.

Be creative and be unique in cracking jokes as well as in playing pranks on people around you. Warm wishes on April Fool’s Day to you.

Believe nothing and trust no one. Today is April Fool’s Day.

Happy April Fool’s Day! I hope today you had fun being smacked at, thrown things at, be laughed at, and be someone else’s fool. It was really fun, right?

Everything is funny as long as it is happening to somebody else. Happy April Fool’s Day!

What is the difference between a wise & a fool? A wise sends a text message and a fool keeps reading them. How many times have you read my messages? Happy April Fool’s Day!

Hey, sorry for informing you so late. I am getting married on April 1. All of you are invited.

Hey, buddy! People like you make me realize I am still way more intelligent than many. Thanks :)

Listen! Watch the news right now. Aliens have contacted the Earth.

Happy birthday to you. You were born for this day!

You definitely cannot touch your elbow with your tongue. Tried doing it? Well, all the idiots would! Happy April Fool’s Day, friend. This day is dedicated just for you!

The greatest lesson in life is to know that even fools are right sometimes.

Somebody misses you every second and wants to meet you as soon as possible. Guess who? Your chimpanzee friend in the zoo

April Fool’s Day has been cancelled this year. But don’t worry, we will dedicate some other day for you.

It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.

I may forget to wish you on Diwali, Christmas, your marriage anniversary, or even your birthday; But I am very thankful to God that I remember and wish you on this very special day meant for people like you. Happy April Fool’s Day, buddy!

Hey, you! Yes, you! It’s your day today. You can be yourself and I know you will do a good job. Happy April Fool’s Day

My friend thinks he’s the smartest and feels only an onion can make him cry. So, I just threw a stone at his face and made him realize he was wrong.

Earth may stop rotating; Birds may stop flying; Candles may stop melting, And hearts may stop beating. But your brain will never start working. 'April Fool Day' was meant just for people like you!

April Fools' Day 2022 Jokes

Which day of the year do monkeys like best? The first of Ape-ril!

Excuse me, sir. Do you think they named April Fool’s Day in your honour?

My favourite April Fools’ Day prank is pretending I’m going to leave my couch. On my way out!

What’s a stepladder’s favourite holiday? April Stool’s Day!

I don’t always joke on April Fools’ Day…Just kidding, I do.

Why was the donkey annoying his friend? It was April Mules’ Day!

What do you call a hammer bought on April 1st? April tool.

April Fools' Day 2022 Messages

When your life only becomes a joke, you do not need April Fool’s Day.

Do not discuss your future plans today with your mate, it might not happen ever!

This is the best day to propose to a girl! If she accepts, then fine, otherwise, celebrate April Fool’s Day!

You can fool the eye, not the heart!

Remain silent. If you open the mouth, everyone will be sure of the day!

Hey friends, wishing you all an April Fool’s day because it is meant for you!

We are fooling ourselves by saying we are happy!

April Fools' Day 2022 Quotes

You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time. -Abraham Lincoln

Wise men don’t need advice. Fools won’t take it. -Benjamin Franklin

April 1. This is the day upon which we are reminded of what we are on the other three hundred and sixty-four. -Mark Twain

When in doubt, make a fool of yourself. -Cynthia Heimel

Isn’t it appropriate that the month of the tax begins with April Fool’s Day and ends with cries of May Day!

Wise men talk because they have something to say; fools talk because they have to say something. -Plato

April fool, n. The March fool with another month added to his folly. -Ambrose Bierce

I hope life isn’t a big joke, because I don’t get it. -Jack Handey

Those who wish to appear wise among fools, among the wise seem foolish. -Quintilian

Mix a little foolishness with your prudence: It’s good to be silly at the right moment.” -Horace

A fool flatters himself, a wise man flatters the fool. -Edward G. Bulwer-Lytton

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen