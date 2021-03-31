Last year a lot of social media pages on the internet came up with hilarious posts on the April Fools' Day. Scroll down and take a look at the funniest memes on April 1st.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The month of April is all set to make everyone laugh as the April Fools' Day is just knocking right at the door. The special day is famous for making pranks on people and laughing out loud. Laughter is the need of the hour, considering the COVID-19 pandemic which everyone is dealing with. Internet is full of ideas on how to prank people and even flooded with super funny memes. So, guys make some good use of your WiFi and get ready to laugh and make everyone laugh on April 1 by sharing these amazing social media memes with your close ones.

Last year a lot of social media pages on the internet came up with hilarious posts on the April Fools' Day. Right from funny warnings to witty lines, we came across a tide of memes online. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗟𝘂𝗰𝗮 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗿 (@lucacusolito)

We saw a witty side of Pune Police when they posted a funny yet informative post to spread awareness on COVID-19

And now that you know Mr. Fool really well, report if you spot him. #DontBeAFool #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/oQgfKhJNIv — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 1, 2020

Mumbai Police was not behind either, it was amazing to see how they chose a funny way to say such a serious thing about maintaining social distancing.

Zoom In! We’ve got a secret message for you. pic.twitter.com/8b0ftbBYsq — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2020

Any one who tries April fools on me during these times #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/RQEcyUEw8L — ZezE. ◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️◻️ (@zeze_cr7) April 1, 2020

Seems like some are already complaining about the day,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FanX™️ (@fanxsaltlake)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klub Studenata Elektrotehnike (@klubkset)

Aren't they hilarious? Well, which one out of the, was your favourite? Do let us know.

