Here we are with a few wishes, quotes, SMSes and more on Akha Teej 2021 to share with your friends and family. Also, read on to know about the festival.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Akshaya Tritiya is almost here and is being celebrated on May 14 this year. This is one of the primary Hindu festivals which is celebrated every year during springtime. It falls on the third lunar day of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month Vaishakha.

It is considered highly auspicious for beginning new things for example some new work or buying new things such as gold. Since this year people can barely meet and greet by stepping out due to the ongoing pandemic, here we are with a few wishes, quotes, SMSes and more which you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2021. Take a look:

May This Akshaya Tritiya, Light Up for You – The Hopes of Times and Dreams for a Year Full of Smiles!

Sanskrit Word Akshaya Means One That Never Diminishes. May This Day of Akshaya Tritiya You Good Luck and Success Which Never Diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

May This Akshaya Tritiya Bring the Hope of Happy Times for You Are Your Family!

May Lord Vishnu Bless You with Wealth and Prosperity on the Occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

May Lord Bless You on This Auspicious Day of Akshaya Tritiya, and May It Be a New Beginning of Greater Prosperity, Success and Happiness. Greetings on Akshaya Tritiya.

May this Akshaya Tritiya Bring you prosperity and joy. Wish you a very Happy Akshay Tritiya.

May it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success, and happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

May you witness tremendous luck and good fortune. Wish you a very happy Akshaya Tritiya.

May this new beginning of greater prosperity, success, and happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

May this Akshaya Tritiya, light up for you. The hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles! Wishing you a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

