Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2020: Here is a collection of quotes and messages you can use for wishing your friends and colleagues WhatsApp & Facebook status, text messages on Ahoi Ashtami 2020.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Ahoi Ashtami is dedicated to Ahoi Mata and on this day the devotees of Ahoi Mata observe a day-long- fast to pray for the well being of their children. This day is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi, Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. This festival is somewhat similar to Karva Chauth as it is observed for the well-being of the husband on the Chaturthi Tithi of the same month. This festival also marks the beginning of Diwali, the festival of lights.

This year, the Ahoi Ashtami is falling on November 8 that is on Sunday and from that day onwards people will start greeting wishes of Ahoi Ashtami. Here is a collection of quotes and messages you can use for wishing your friends and colleagues WhatsApp & Facebook status, text messages on Ahoi Ashtami 2020.

1. May Ahoi Mata blesses you and your children with lots of success and happiness in life. Happy Ahoi Ashtami!

2. Gulaab ki khushbu resham ka haar,

Saawan ki sugandh baarish ki fuhar.

Radha ko hai kanhaiya se pyar,

Mubarak ho aap sab ko Ahoi Ashtami ka tyohar…!

Happy Ahoi Ashtami!

3. Ahoi ka ye pyara tyohar,

Jeevan mein laaye khusiyan apaar.

Maa ahoi ji kare aapke ghar sukh ki barsaat,

Subhkaamana hamari karein swikaar!

Happy Ahoi Ashtami!

4. Ahoi Ashtami aap sab ke jeewan main khushi, sukh,

Samridhi, pragati ke dwar khole…

Ahoi Mata ki mamta aur ashirwaad se,

Aap hamesa aanand se rahein.

Happy Ahoi Ashtami!

5. Ahoi mata ka vrat ata hai har baar,

Mata rakhe khula hamesha apna darbaar,

Aur bharde khusiye se hamara sansaar,

Happy Ahoi Ashtami!

6. Hope this Year Ahoi Mata,

Brings all the Happiness in your Life.

7. Khushian ka overflow,

Masti kabhi na ho low,

Apno ka pyar bana rahe,

Dil me bhari maya rahe,

Shohrat ,samridhi ki ho bauchhar,

Aisa aaye Ahoi Ashtami ka tyohar.

8. Happy Ahoi Ashtami..!!

Sabse pehle mata ki puja

Sab kuch uske bad

Yahi dua hai hum sabki ki

Bhagwan ka sada rahe aashirwaad

9. Ahoi mata ka vrat aata hai har baar,

Mata rakhe khula hamesha apna dwar,

Aur bharde khusiye se hamara sansaar,

Taaki har saal hum manate rahe ahoi mata ka tyohaar.

Happy Ahoi Ashtami

10. Ahoi mata gives you all the happiness, good wealth, success, and power to you to face any problem without any fear.

Happy Ahoi Ashtami

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma