New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The series of festivals are here and so is Diwali 2021. Diwali Pujan is performed on the day of Amavasya tithi, meanwhile a day before on Chaturdashi tithi, Hanuman Puja is performed. As the name suggests Hanuman Puja is dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

At Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya this day is observed as Shri Hanuman Jayanti. However, Hanuman Jayanti is popularly celebrated on Chaitra Purnima by most of the devotees. This year Deepavali Hanuman Puja will be observed on November 3rd, 2021, Wednesday.

Hanuman Puja 2021: Date and time

Deepavali Hanuman Puja Muhurat - November 04, 23:39 to 00:31

Chaturdashi tithi begins November 03 at 09:02

Chaturdashi tithi ends November 04 at 06:03

Hanuman Puja 2021: Significance

Lord Hanuman is considered as God of strength. On the Chaudas Tithi during night it is believed that the bad and evil spirits are most powerful. Lord Hanuman is worshipped to give strength to fight evil spirits. Hanuman Puja is performed to seek protection from the bad spirits around all.

Hanuman ji an ardent devotee of Lord Rama, bestows with immense grace when worshipped with purity. After completion of fourteen years of exile and killing of Lankapati Ravana, Lord Rama returned to his Kingdom Ayodhya. To welcome Lord Rama and Devi Sita Diwali is celebrated. Lord Rama was very pleased with Hanuman Ji for his sincere efforts, devotion and dedication. Lord Rama blessed Hanuman ji to be worshipped before Him. This day has since become a celebration day as Hanuman Puja before Diwali.

People get up early with pure body and soul worship Hanuman ji. Some devotees observe fast also.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal