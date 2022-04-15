New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. The auspicious festival is celebrated on full moon day during Chaitra month. Lord Hanuman is known by many names such as Vanara God, Bajrangabali, Pavanasuta, Mahavira, Balibima, Anjanisut, Sankat Mochan, Anjaneya, Maruti and Rudra. He dedicated his life in the service of Lord Rama and never got married.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date

According to drik panchang, this year, Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 16, 2022, Saturday.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Time

According to drik panchang,

Purnima Tithi Begins - 02:25 AM on April 16, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:24 AM on April 17, 2022

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Puja Vidhi

Take an early bath, and wear fresh and clean clothes.

Devotees also observe a day-long fast on this day.

Worship Lord Hanuman by offering vermilion (sindoor), marigold flowers and red cloth

Offer his favourite sweet besan laddoo and motichoor laddoo as prasad

Read Hanuman Chalisa and do aarti

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Mantra

Om Hanumate Namah

Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi? Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat

Aum Aeem Bhreem Hanumate Shree Ram Dootaaya Namaha

Om Daxinmukhay Panchmukh Hanumate Karalbadnay

Mangal Bhavan Amangalhari Dravahu So Dashrath Ajir Vihari

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Significance

Lord Hanuman is the son of Mata Anjana and Kesari. He is also described as the son of Vayu Deva i.e. the wind god. According to drik panchang, it is believed that Lord Hanuman was born during Chaitra Purnima just after sunrise on weekday Mangalwar. He was born during Chitra Nakshatra and Mesha Lagna. As per Hindu belief, Lord Hanuman takes all pain and trouble from his devotees' life. Hanuman, an ardent devotee of Lord Rama and Sita himself, is also known as Anjaneya. He resembles a monkey in appearance. He is portrayed in a red complexion and a twisted tail similar to a Vanara and is depicted with a Gada.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav