New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hanuman Jayanti is dedicated to Lord Hanuman to celebrate his birth anniversary. This auspicious day is celebrated on full moon day during Chaitra month. However, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hanuman Jayanti is observed 41-days which starts on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month. Lord Hanuman is known by many names such as Sankat Mochan, Bajrangabali, Mahavira, Pavanasuta, Anjanisut, Balibima, Anjaneya, Maruti and Rudra. Here, know the date, shubh muhurat, mantra and more.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date

Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on May 25, 2022, on Wednesday.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Time

According to Drik panchang, Dasami Tithi will begin at 10:45 AM on May 24, 2022, and will end at 10:32 AM on May 25, 2022.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Significance

It is believed that Lord Hanuman was born during Chaitra Purnima just after sunrise on weekday Mangalwar. He was born during Chitra Nakshatra and Mesha Lagna. Lord Hanuman is the son of Mata Anjana and Kesari. He is also described as the son of Vayu Deva, that is, the wind god. According to the Hindu belief, Lord Hanuman takes all pain and trouble from his devotees' life. Hanuman was known as an ardent devotee of Lord Rama and Sita himself and he is also called Anjaneya. He resembles a monkey in appearance and is portrayed in a red complexion and a twisted tail similar to a Vanara. He is depicted with a Gada and dedicated his life to the service of Lord Rama and never got married.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Mantra

Om Shri Hanumate Namah ( Hanuman Mool Mantra)

Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi. Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat (Hanuman Gayatri Mantra)

Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Jitendriyam Buddhimatam Varishtham

Vatatmajam Vanarayuthamukhyam Shriramadutam Sharanam Prapady (Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Mantra)

Aum Aeem Bhreem Hanumate Shree Ram Dootaaya Namaha

Om Daxinmukhay Panchmukh Hanumate Karalbadnay

Mangal Bhavan Amangalhari Dravahu So Dashrath Ajir Vihari

