New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious festival that is observed on the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha in Chaitra month. This day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. On this day, devotees offer prayers to Lord Hanuman, and they offer special aarti on this day. People also apply laal tika on their forehead on this special day. Lord Hanuman was a devotee of Lord Ram and with his devotion and magical power, he helped Lord Rama to fight with Ravana.

When is Hanuman Jayanti?

This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 27, 2021, which will fall on Tuesday. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman was born on full moon night of the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month.

What is the shubh tithi of Hanuman Jayanti?

The Purnima tithi will begin at 12:44 AM on April 26 and the Purnima tithi will end at 9:01 PM on April 27, 2021.

What is the puja vidhi?

On this auspicious day, the devotees perform puja by offering prayers to the idol of Lord Hanuman and they also offer lal sindur and flowers. On this day, devotees also distribute prasad and they feed the needy ones on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

What is the significance of this day?

Lord Hanuman was known by many names like Maruti, Rudra, Sankat Mochan, Bajrangbali, Ajanesya, Mahabali, among others. Lord Hanuman was the 11th avatar of Lord Shiva, he is worshipped by bodybuilders and wrestlers and they offer prayers to him on this auspicious day.

Mantras to chant on this day:

*Om Hanumate Namah

*Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi। Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat

*Aum Aeem Bhreem Hanumate Shree Ram Dootaaya Namaha

*Om Daxinmukhay Panchmukh Hanumate Karalbadnay

*Mangal Bhavan Amangalhari Dravahu So Dashrath Ajir Vihari

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma