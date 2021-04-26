Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Lord Hanuman is the 11th avatar of Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu calendar, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon date of Chaitra month.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: April 27 will be observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti is one of the auspicious festivals of Hinduism. On this day, the devotees keep a day-long fast and they offer prayers to Lord Hanuman. It is believed that by doing so, the devotees get rid of their sufferings and troubles. Lord Hanuman is the 11th avatar of Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu calendar, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon date of Chaitra month.

When is Hanuman Jayanti 2021?

According to the popular Hindu belief, Lord Hanuman was born on the full moon of the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month i.e. Tuesday.

This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 27.

What should you do to appease Lord Hanuman on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti?

*On this day, the devotees should offer prayers to Lord Hanuman during Satisati and Dhaiyaa of Shani. According to the popular Hindu belief, Lord Shani promised Lord Hanuman that he will not disturb his devotees on this auspicious day. It is also believed that by offering prayers to Lord Hanuman on this day the devotees get rid of all the troubles.

*On this day, the devotees should chant Hanuman Chalisa and mantras. Apart from this, the devotees also recite Sundarkand.

*On this day, the devotees should install the idol of Lord Hanuman in the east and they should begin offering prayers to Lord Hanuman by keeping pure Ganga water in one hand, the devotees should also take a vow on Hanuman Jayanti.

Mantras to chant on Hanuman Jayanti:

Om Hanumate Namah

Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat

Aum Aeem Bhreem Hanumate Shree Ram Dootaaya Namaha

Om Daxinmukhay Panchmukh Hanumate Karalbadnay

Mangal Bhavan Amangalhari Dravahu So Dashrath Ajir Vihari

