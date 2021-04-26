Hanuman Jayanti 2021: As per Hindu belief, Lord Hanuman was born on the full moon of the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hanuman Jayanti is one of the most auspicious days for Hindus as it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. He is the 11t avatar of Lord Shiva. Every year on the full moon day during the Chaitra month or Chaitra Purnima, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. On this day, devotees worship Lord Hanuman, also known as Maruti and observe a day-long fast to seek his blessings. As the day is around the corner, we have brought you several necessary information on how to observe this auspicious day.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Date & Time

As per Hindu belief, Lord Hanuman was born on the full moon of the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month, that is, Tuesday.

Date: April 27, 2021

Shubh Muhurat Begins: 12:44 am on April 26

Shubh Muhurat Ends: 9:01 pm on April 27

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Puja Vidhi

- Take an early bath, wear fresh, clean cloths

- Observe day-long fast

- Perform puja, offer vermilion (sindoor), marigold flowers and red cloth to Lord Hanuman

- Offer his favourite sweet besan laddoo and motichoor laddoo as prasad

- Read Hanuman Chalisa and do aarti

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Significance

Lord Hanuman, born to queen Anjana and king Vanraja Kesari, is also known as Sankat Mochan. He is also known as the Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva. As per Hindu belief, Lord Hanuman takes all pain and trouble from his devotess' life. Also, those, who worship Lord Hanuman on this day, with all heart, gets the power to face difficult situations in life.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Mantras

Om Hanumate Namah

Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi? Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat

Aum Aeem Bhreem Hanumate Shree Ram Dootaaya Namaha

Om Daxinmukhay Panchmukh Hanumate Karalbadnay

Mangal Bhavan Amangalhari Dravahu So Dashrath Ajir Vihari

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv