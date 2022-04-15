New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on full moon day during Chaitra month. The auspicious festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. Lord Hanuman his life to Lord Rama and never got married. He is known by many names such as Vanara God, Bajrangabali, Pavanasuta, Mahavira, Balibima, Anjanisut, Sankat Mochan, Anjaneya, Maruti and Rudra. This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 16, 2022, Saturday. Hanuman, an ardent devotee of Lord Rama and Sita himself, is also known as Anjaneya. He resembles a monkey in appearance. He is portrayed in a red complexion and a twisted tail similar to a Vanara and is depicted with a Gada.

According to religious beliefs, Saturday is considered auspicious for the worship of Lord Hanuman and Shani Dev. To get rid of Shani Dosha on this day, it is beneficial to take some measures. Here are some measures that can be taken on this day to get rid of Shani Dosha.

On the day of Hanuman Janmotsav, go to Hanuman temple and apply the paste to the Lord Hanuman by mixing vermilion in jasmine or ghee. By doing this, he gets pleased soon and fulfils all the wishes of the person. You can follow this remedy on Tuesday and Saturday also.

After worshipping Lord Hanuman according to the rituals, mix ghee and vermilion at the entrance of the house and make a swastika and a symbol of Om on both sides. It is believed that by doing this, obstacles will stay away and success will be achieved in every work.

Make a swastika symbol on the white blank paper by mixing ghee and vermilion. After this, offer it at the feet of Lord Hanuman and worship him according to the rituals. Then, pick up this paper and keep it in your purse. With this, you will get success in every work as well as happiness and prosperity.

Disclaimer: The accuracy or reliability of any information/material/calculation in this article is not guaranteed. This information has been conveyed to you by collecting it from various mediums / astrologers / almanacs / discourses / beliefs / scriptures. Our purpose is only to deliver information. The users should take it as mere information. In addition, any use thereof shall be the responsibility of the user himself.

