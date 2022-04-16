New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hanuman Janmotsav marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, and people are celebrating this festival today (April 16). Lord Hanuman dedicated his life to serving Lord Ram and never got married. He is portrayed in a red complexion and a twisted tail similar to a Vanara and is depicted with a Gada. He is known by many names such as Vanara God, Bajrangabali, Pavanasuta, Mahavira, Balibima, Anjanisut, Sankat Mochan, Anjaneya, Maruti and Rudra. To seek his blessings, devotees chant Hanuman Mantras. Here are some Hanuman mantras mentioned by drik panchang that are considered highly effective.

Hanuman Moola Mantra

Om Shri Hanumate Namah॥

Translation: I bow to the son of the Vayu and the beloved devotee of Shri Rama.

Moola Mantra is considered very effective among all Mantras.

Hanuman Gayatri Mantra

Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi।

Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat॥

Translation: We pray to the son of Anjana and the son of the wind god Vayu, may Lord Hanuman lead our intellect towards intelligence and knowing.

It is one of the most popular Mantras of Lord Hanuman. In deity worship, most Gods and Goddesses are praised with their own Gayatri Mantra. This Mantra is chanted repeatedly in honour of Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Mantra

Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Jitendriyam Buddhimatam Varishtham।

Vatatmajam Vanarayuthamukhyam Shriramadutam Sharanam Prapadye॥

Translation: I refuge to Hanuman, the messenger of Lord Rama, who is swift as the mind and fast as the wind. Who has controlled His sense organs and is the most intelligent among the intelligent ones, who is the son of Vayu and the chief of the monkey tribe.

Lord Hanuman is the son of Mata Anjana and Kesari. He is also described as the son of Vayu Deva i.e. the wind god. Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderkand and Bajarang Baan are the most popular hymns to praise and seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav