Hansika Motwani’s Wedding Wardrobe: 5 Ethnic Attires From South Diva's Closet That Will Swoon You Away

THE SOUTH Diva, Hansika Motwani is exemplary for her fashion and style. She is the talk of the town with her wedding that took place on December 04 in a grand celebration at Jaipur with close family and friends. The superstar got married to her longtime boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace and fans are desperate to have a look at the diva's wedding pictures and videos which are going viral on social media. She is a true fashionista. If you're looking for some wedding outfit inspiration, have a look at some of the gorgeous outfits of Hansika that you can add to your wedding wardrobe this season.

1. Traditional Outfits With A Modern Twist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

The South diva aced fashion goals by styling this ethnic outfit with a modern touch. She has paired a crop top with an embroidery jacket or shrug along with a long skirt in a red-blue colour fusion.

2. Saree Not Sorry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

Looking stunning in this bold blue colour saree, Hansika is a treat to the eyes. She has paired this beautiful blue colour saree with golden circle designs all over along with an embroidered blouse, a choker necklace and one-hand bangles. A woman can never go wrong with a saree.

3. Royal Elegance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

The actress left the internet stunned with this beautifying lehenga look. Resembling a bride, the diva looks electrifying in this gorgeous Indian wedding lehenga and is giving major wedding fashion goals.

4. Designed Florals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

From the wedding diaries of her brother, Hansika shared this picture from day two of her brother's wedding in which she is looking magnificent in the colourful suit.

5. Shimmery Dazzles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

The actress creates magic through the fusion of ethnic and modern outfits. Along with a half-embroidered off-white crop top and shimmery thigh-slit skirt, the actress has aced fashion goals.