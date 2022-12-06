Hansika Motwani To Deepika Padukone: 6 Bollywood Divas Who Chose Traditional Red Outfits For Their Wedding Day

From Deepika Padukone To Hansika Motwani; 5 Actress Who Chose Traditional Red For Their Wedding

WEDDING is one of the most beautiful days in anyone's life, especially the bride's. Every girl wants their wedding day to be perfect and dreamy. From jewellery to wedding outfits, girls tend to prepare and decide everything as a perfectionist. Red is the traditional wedding outfit for brides at Indian weddings. While many brides chose to go for simple and aesthetic looks, the beauty of the red colour is incomparable. Many other Bollywood divas such as Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif chose to flaunt traditional red colour lehenga on their wedding day.

Look below the list of divas who chose red as their lehenga colour on their wedding day

1. Katrina Kaif

The Phone Booth star, Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in a dreamy royal wedding in Rajasthan. She wore a handwoven Sabyasachi silk lehenga embroidered with a zardozi border and bold Patti borders. The red colour of the lehenga added to her beauty.

2. Hansika Motwani

The South Diva, Hansika Motwani tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya in a dreamy wedding in Jaipur with close family and friends. In her wedding pictures, Hansika Motwani wore a heavily embroidered gold and red lehenga paired with an embellished zari dupatta, bangles, and choker necklace.

3. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, the fashion enthusiast chose to wear a classic and traditional red lehenga for her wedding day and looked extremely chic and elegant. Her red lehenga was designed with the Kalabattu technique and she paired it with a chooda, gold matha patti, necklace, earrings and diamond rings.

4. Deepika Padukone

The Bollywood queen, Deepika Padukone resembled a royal queen with a Sabyasachi lehenga on her dreamy wedding day. Her lehenga dupatta was embroidered with Hindu mantras.

5. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra married famous singer Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan. The custom-made lehenga was all over sequinned with hand-cut organza flowers and definitely made heads turn.

6. Dia Mirza

The minimalistic diva, Dia Mirza on her wedding day, chose a minimal and traditional red saree. She paired her red saree with a red dupatta on her head and paired it with statement gold jewellery.