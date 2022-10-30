Halloween 2022: 5 Spooky Costume Ideas To Scare Everyone On This Festival

THE FESTIVAL of Halloween is here and being dressed up most scarily is one of the main attractions of this day. In parts of the world such as Europe and the United States, Halloween falls annually on October 31. Halloween costumes are an eyeconic part of this day's celebrations.

So, if you haven't yet decided on costumes for yourself, we bring you a list of the spookiest costumes to get ready in and scare everybody on Halloween. Look below.

1. The Joker

With a creepy-faced antagonist, green hair painted smile and smudged clown makeup, you can dress up as the Joker as a cosplay character this Halloween.

2. Dark Witch

The most horrific nightmare is somebody dressed up as a dark witch. There are numerous options in which you can style up as a dark witch and scare everyone on Halloween.

3. Vecna

The scariest character of Stranger Things season 4 is Vecna. You can style up in Vecna costume along with the scary mask and carry along a clock with you to complete the horrific look.

4. Billy The Puppet

One of the most scariest and iconic characters, Billy the puppet is chosen mostly for Halloween costume ideas. You can use white powder for your face and apply swirls over the cheeks to complete the look.

5. Annabelle

The doll scares everyone with her simple look. You can play attractively with the makeup and get dressed up as Annabelle this Halloween. By adding braids and ribbons to your hair with a white lace dress and makeup on point, you can style as Annabelle.