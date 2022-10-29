Halloween 2022: 4 Mouth-Watering Recipes To Try At Home This Spooky Season

Sat, 29 Oct 2022 03:26 PM IST
THE FESTIVAL of Halloween is observed on the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallow's Day. It is celebrated annually on October 31. The holiday is celebrated by arranging parties and wearing spooky costumes with family and friends.
It is a day to pretend and play dress-up. The festival of Halloween has traditionally been celebrated to make the end of the harvest season and the beginning of cold winters. Whereas, with time, people dedicated this to the dead and honour the land between the living and the dead where spirits roman freely.
To enjoy the festivity, we bring you a list of recipes to whip your Halloween.
1. Spooky Lamb Pie With Glazed Carrot
Ingredients:
800 Gram Minced Lamb
60-gram Leeks, chopped
150-gram Carrot (diced)
75-gram Onion, chopped
Few sprigs Rosemary
2 tsp Tomato paste
2 nos Bay leaf
2 nos Garlic cloves
50 grams of Butter (for pie)
2 sheets of Puff Pastry
3 tbsp Plain flour
3 tbsp Olive oil to taste
Salt to taste
Pepper
How To Make:
2. Halloween Cookies
Ingredients:
50g butter, softened
50g caster sugar
100g light brown soft sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 large egg
250g plain flour
¼ tsp baking powder
100g milk or dark chocolate chips
60g dark chocolate, melted
60g royal icing sugar, mixed with 2 tsp water
20 Maltesers
5 cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies
10 caramel-filled chocolates
How To Make:
3. Spicy Pumpkin Cappuccino
Ingredients:
30ml Espresso/ Moka pot coffee
200ml milk
3 tsp pumpkin puree
15ml honey
Nutmeg
Cinnamon 1 stick
Whipped cream
How To Make:
4. Caramel Apple Recipe
Ingredients:
six apples
Six small apples washed
1 (14-ounce) package of caramels, unwrapped
Two tablespoons of heavy cream
6 wooden popsicle sticks
Sprinkles
Crushed cookies
Granola
Crushed nuts, candy and pretzels