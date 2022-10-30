Halloween 2022: 5 Haunted Places To Visit In India On This Spooky Festival

HALLOWEEN is celebrated annually on October 31 to mark the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallow's Day on November 01. It is a festival celebrated for centuries in different parts of the world. In ancient times, the festival of Halloween marked the end of summer and commemorated the beginning of the chilling winter season. However, over the period, the day signified the end of the harvest season and is dedicated to the honour of the dead.

The flare of this festival involves Halloween parties, Halloween costumes, and parties throughout the globe. To enjoy the spirit of Halloween, read below the list of some haunted and scary places in India to travel to during the festival.

1. Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

As per the legends, Bhangarh fort is associated with a popular scary tale which says that a magician named Tantrik Singhai fell in love with Princess Ratnavali and used magic to win her. However, upon knowing this, the princess killed the magician and he cursed the residents of the fort to death. People avoid entering the fort after sunset.

2. Tunnel No.33, Shimla

Shimla is known for its amazing weather and beauty. However, Tunnel No.33 is one of the most haunted places in Shimla which lasts over 2 minutes. The tunnel is named after Colonel Barog who is believed to haunt the place.

3. Agrasen Ki Baoli, New Delhi

Located near Connaught Place in Jantar Mantar, Delhi, Agrasen Ki Baoli is a 60-meter long and 15-meter wide historical step which is known as haunted. According to many beliefs, a long time ago when people went to the Agrasen Ki Baoli for water from the well, the water they collected was black and they were compelled to commit suicide.

4. Dumas Beach, Gujarat

This serene beach of Gujarat as said used to be a Hindu burial ground and the spirit never left the area. The black sand of the beach is believed to be the ash of the dead burnt there. The surrounding of the beach sense negativity.

5. Chandan Nagar, Pune

One of the most haunted places in India includes Chandan Nagar. Decades ago, during construction in the area, a girl lost her life. Numerous neighbouring people have reported seeing a young girl stained in blood with a doll in her hand at this place. You can visit this place if you have got a strong heart.