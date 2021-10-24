New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Halloween 2021 is almost here and people have already started planning and prepping for the unique festival. This special event is celebrated all across the globe in different countries where they believe that dead come alive on this day. Wow! Now that's something. Well, for all those who think Indians lag behind in celebrating Halloween, then my friend, you are totally wrong. Yes, all thanks to pop culture and global exposure to films and series, people, especially, millennials and Gen Z are getting more and more into celebrating this interesting festival every year.

And this time too, in the midst of celebrating Dussehra, Karwa Chauth and Diwali, Indians too are looking forward to Halloween 2021 too. So, here we are with a few costume inspirations for you to try on this festival of spook which will make you stand out in the crowd.

Squid Game

There's hardly been anything more popular than this series in 2021. So, dressing up as one of the guards can be an interesting costume idea. Just pick a red tracksuit and an old helmet on which you can paint circles or triangles similar to the ones shown in Squid Game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 최휘빈 (@brian_binn)

Kim Kardashian Met Gala

If there's been one celebrity who has absolutely nailed the Met Gala look of this year, it's Kim Kardashian. This woman has been all over social media because of her fully-covered look. So even you can give it a try by covering your body with black clothes this Halloween. Just make sure you don't skip a step or fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial)

Coronavirus

There's hardly any need to introduce this look because there's not been anything scarier than this deadly virus for two years. So, just make sure to wear a mask and step out in a costume with spikes or you can turn into COVID-19 by face painting as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriele_Si G.S Makeup (@gabriele_si)

Money Heist

Another famous Netflix show which is a part of pop culture, Money Heist can be a great inspiration for Halloween 2021 costume.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake (@jake.hadfield)

Wanda Vision

Another inspiration from pop culture which can turn out to be a great guide for funky costume inspiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

So guys what are your thoughts on the same?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal