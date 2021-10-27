New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Halloween is one of the most fun festivals of the year. People dress up, go to theme parties, and eat candies at the special festival. The Festival of Halloween is observed on the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. It is a three-day observance dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed. On this day, people attend Halloween costume parties, jack-o'-lanterns are craved out of pumpkins, make bonfires, etc.

On this day, people are seen dressed in spooky costumes such as vampires, skeletons, ghosts, witches, devils, etc. and they roam around on the streets trick or treating. From little children to adults this festival is fun for all. Sweets are the highlighted element of the event. From spooky eye cakes to hat-shaped cookies Halloween is all about enjoyment. To celebrate the festival of Spookiness we have brought you the most ghoulish cakes.

Here, take a look at the most spooky cakes for the festival of Halloween:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MsDee KrackkakeLady Burrus (@jusdeescakes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate_Makes_Bakes_Cakes (@kate_makes_bakes_cakes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creative Cakes by Lyanda Alder (@sugarboo.sweet.stuff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosicakesnj (@rosicakesnj)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍭▫️Sweet Corner▫️🍭 (@food_sweetcornersweet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Incredible Edibles (@myiecakes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah | Süße Leckereien 🍰 (@sarah.kappcake)

Hope the spookiness of these cakes are perfect for the festival of Halloween.

Posted By: Ashita Singh