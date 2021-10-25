New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Halloween is celebrated on 31st October every year. The spookiest of all festivals is filled with thrillers and horrors. Halloween is one of the most fun festivals as people like to dress up and ask for candies at the special festival.

The festival is observed on the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. It is a three-day observance dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed. On this day, people attend Halloween costume parties, jack-o'-lanterns are craved out of pumpkins, make bonfires, etc.

On this day, people are seen dressed in spooky costumes such as vampires, skeletons, ghosts, witches, devils, etc. and they roam around on the streets trick or treating. From little children to adults this festival is fun for all. To celebrate the festival of Halloween in a more spooky manner we have brought you a list of the most haunted places in India that you can visit on the day of the festival.

Agrasen Ki Baoli, New Delhi:

A 60-meter long and 15-meter wide historical stepwell in Delhi, it is considered by believers to be haunted. The Baoli is located in the circle of the Cannaught place and is a major tourist attraction in the Capital. But the monument gets closed early and no one is allowed to enter the premises after sunset.

Bhangarh Fort, Bhangarh:

Bhangarh in Rajasthan was purportedly brought to ruin as a consequence of the curse of Baba Balanath. Another legend attributes it to the curse of the sorcerer Singhiya. Entering the site before sunrise and after sunset is not allowed.

Golconda Fort, Hyderabad:

A citadel and fort west of Hyderabad, Telangana that served as the capital of the medieval sultanate of the Qutb Shahi. It is reported by believers to be haunted by ghosts of soldiers as well as the specter of a dancer named Taramati, who was one of the most famous courtesans of the said dynasty. The sound of her ghunghroo can be heard sometimes.

Shaniwar Wada, Pune:

The fort is said to be haunted by the ghost of the fifth Peshwa Narayanrao, who was murdered in 1773, by guards on orders of his uncle Raghunathrao and aunty Anandibai. The Wada is an 18th-century fortification in the city of Pune, built in the year 1732.

Jamali Kamali Mosque and Tomb, Mehrauli:

Located in the archaeological village complex in Mehrauli, the complex is said to be haunted. There have been reports of people being slapped by invisible forces and hearing ghostly voices from adjoining graves.

