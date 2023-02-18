Haircare Tips: 5 Wet Hair Mistakes That You Must Avoid At Any Cost

HAIRCARE is as essential as skincare and requires similar efforts. It is always important to take care of your scalp and hair to keep them nourished and healthy. We all must have used numerous hair care products such as serums, shampoos, conditioners, hair masks etc to get soft and smooth hair. However, despite using these expensive and branded products, people are unable to get the wanted results for their hair care. There may be numerous reasons for that but one prominent reason can be wet hair mistakes. Wet hairs are prone to damage and are at their weakest point. Therefore, we bring you some wet hair mistakes that you should try to avoid at any cost.

1. Tying Wet Hair

After washing hair, tying them up is one bad urge that we all face. But, the fact that you need to know is that when the hair goes from wet to dry, it often changes its elasticity ad shrinks. Therefore, it is important to keep in mind that our hair is more vulnerable when wet. So, if you tie them up, as soon as you remove the rubber band or claw clips, you may find them full of hair.

2. Sleeping With Wet Hair

It is believed that wet hair while sleeping can cause damage to hair follicles and result in severe hair breakage. The warmth and moisture of your head and the prolonged dampness of your hair can cause bacteria and fungi to multiply on the scalp along with the pillow. It can also lead to colds, hamper your immune system and can lead to severe acne.

3. Detangling Wet Hair

As stated above, our hair is weak and more prone to breakage after a wash as they are weaker. Combing damp hair can cause the tresses to split and lead to hair loss.

4. Heat Styling Wet Hair

Experts suggest that even if your hair is slightly damp, the hair strand are still at a risk for intense damage. Therefore, you should always avoid heat-styling wet hair. The better way is to let the hair dry completely and then use the heat styling tools.

5. Vigourous Towelling

After a hair wash, our hair is in the most fragile state. At this particular stage, rubbing them vigorously with a towel can lead to long-term, hair damage and cause your hair to fall out in excessive amounts. It can also lead to major frizz and make your scalp run out of much-needed moisture.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)