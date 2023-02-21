Haircare Tips: 5 Protein-Rich Foods For Smooth And Shiny Hair

HAIRCARE IS essential in any and every season. From maintaining good hygiene to timely haircuts, there is a lot that goes into maintaining and achieving healthy hair. Most of us use expensive and branded products to keep our hair healthy and strong. But little do we know that making small changes in our daily routine can go long way in maintaining your haircare. The food we consume plays a great role in determining the health of our scalp and hair. Just as our body needs enough protein, similarly our hair requires protein for nourishment. So, we bring you a list of some best protein-rich foods that you can add to your daily diet to get smooth and silky hair.

1. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are a great source of essential amino acids and other vital minerals. They inhibit hair fall and promote hair growth. The presence of zinc and copper in chia seeds helps in thinning of hair, thus helping the hair grow and remain healthy. They are also packed with omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, vitamins and minerals which support hair health.

2. Lentils

Lentils are packed with folic acid which is necessary for restoring the health of red blood cells which supply skin and scalp with much-needed oxygen. Lentils are also great in iron-rich proteins which are responsible for cell growth.

3. Spinach

Spinach is a nutritious leafy, green vegetable which helps benefit skin, hair and bone health. It is extremely rich in carotenoids, vitamin C, vitamin K, folic acid, iron and calcium which help in preventing hair damage, stimulating hair growth and boosting scalp health.

4. Eggs

Eggs are a super beneficial nutrient-rich superfood. They are packed with vitamins A and E, biotin and folate which can help in maintaining hair health and keeping the hair thick. They are natural moisturisers which contain folate, biotin and many other nutrients which help in strengthening hair by reducing hair loss.

5. Salmon

Fatty fish like salmon are rich in nutrients which may promote hair growth. They are also known as an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids which are known to promote hair growth.