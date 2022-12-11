Haircare Tips: How To Do Hair Spa At Home | A Complete Guide

HAIR SPA treatments are a rejuvenating experience that helps the scalp gain nourishment and improve textures by making hair healthy and smooth. With persistent stress, pollution and lifestyle factors, our hair becomes damaged, frizzy, dry and other hair problems. However, regardless of hair type, a hair spa is a treatment that gives your gorgeous locks by improving the health of your hair.

From controlling oil production, promoting hair growth, repairing damages, and treating dandruff, hair spa treatments are one of the best ways to treat hair problems and attain hair goals.

What Is A Home Hair Spa?

Popularly known as 'Hair Rebirth Therapy', hair spa treatments are an excellent way to nourish, moisturise and reverse hair damage. It is a deep conditioning treatment which is designed to strengthen the hair follicles and nourish the hair roots.

Step-By-Step Home Hair Spa Treatment

1. Relax

The foremost step before any hair spa treatment is distressing yourself. keep your work hassles aside and stay calm and relaxed to get the best experience of a home hair spa.

2. Oil Massaging

Massaging your scalp with an oil that suits your hair type. You can choose from coconut oil, almond or olive oil and gently massage your scalp and hair in circular motions. Apply little pressure on needed areas and allow the oil to soak in the hair. Oiling is an important step in haircare as it strengthens hair and prevents dryness, split ends, hair breakage and dandruff.

3. Hair Mask

The next step involves a hair mask as an essential part of hair spa treatments at home. Choose the hair mask according to your hair problem, for example, if you want to treat dandruff, choose a hair mask that treats this problem specifically. Hair masks can make your hair frizz-free, adds moisture, reduce breakage, and hair damage and provide smooth and silky hair.

4. Hot Towel/Steam

In this step, take a hot towel and wrap your hair and scalp in it. Allow the hair to settle in the heat of the towel. The steam provides moisture, alleviates irritation and removes any build-up on the scalp.

5. Massage

After the steam, massage your hair for almost 10 minutes to once again relax your mind and head. It helps in hair growth, reduces hair fall and improves the texture of the hair naturally.

6. Wash Your Hair

Use a mild or regular shampoo according to your hair type and wash off your hair. Gently massage your scalp in circular motions so that all the germs and dirt are removed from the scalp. Rinse off your hair with lukewarm water.