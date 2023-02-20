Haircare Tips: Four Benefits Of Using Rice Water For Smooth And Shiny Hair

WE ALL MUST have heard people about the benefits of using rice water for hair. While being attracted to the glitz and glam products, we usually forget the little things around us that are magical in nature. One such popular home remedy for smooth and shiny hair is rice water. Women in China, Japan, and Southeast Asia have used rice water as a hair treatment for centuries.

Rice water is starchy leftover water after the rice is cooked or left to soak. It is said that rice water is induced with numerous essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants that make it great for haircare problems. Read below some potential reasons for using rice water for hair.

1. Makes Hair Stronger

According to Healthline, rice water contains inositol, an ingredient which penetrates damaged hair and repairs it from the inside out. Also, it protects your hair from future damage. It contains amino acids which help in aiding hair regeneration.

2. Detangle The Hair

The slick texture of rice water helps soothe the hair strands and detangle them. Once rinsed with water, hair gets coated with a thin layer of inositol, which helps in protecting it from damage and breakage. It also reduces surface friction, which helps prevent the hair from tangling.

3. Makes Hair Smooth

The protein content of rice water helps in strengthening and repairing the damaged hair, further adding smoothness and shine to them. It not only smoothens hair but also adds strength to the hair, making them strong from the roots. Rice water contains inositol, a carbohydrate that can repair damaged hair. Additionally, the proteins in rice form a protective barrier on your hair that prevents breakage.

4. Longer Hair

Rice water is enriched with essential vitamins and minerals which can potentially support hair growth. The presence of amino acids also supports hair regeneration. However, it is always necessary to check out the hair types before using this rice water method.

How To Prepare Rice Water:

In order to prepare rice water for hair, you need to cook rice in a rice cooker and strain the water when the rice is nearly in a cooked state. Let the water cool to room temperature. Now, add some essential oils and rinse your hair with rice water.