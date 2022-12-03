Haircare Tips: Five Essential Vitamins For Healthy Hair

HAVING HEALTHY and long is a dream for every girl. But making this dream come true is a major hassle for many of us. From applying hair masks, to changing different shampoo brands, we all have struggled with hair problems at least once in our lives.

The most essential hair care for healthy hair is a healthy diet. Consuming the right and essential nutrients plays a vital role in the health of our hair and skin. Look below at the list of the essential vitamins which boost hair growth and help in maintaining strong and healthy hair.

1. Vitamin A

Vitamin A is one of the most essential vitamins for hair growth. It promotes the growth of cells which play a major role in the growth of hair. Vitamin A increases the production of sebum production in the scalp which helps in keeping it nourished and healthy while promoting hair growth.

Foods rich in Vitamin A: Cheese, eggs, fish, milk, yoghurt, green leafy vegetables, mango, papaya, apricots etc

2. Vitamin B

Known for improving cell metabolism, vitamin B plays a key role in producing red blood cells. Production of red blood cells carries necessary oxygen to the scalp promoting new hair growth.

Foods rich in Vitamin B: Broccoli, chickpeas, kidney peas, breakfast cereals, leafy green vegetables, legumes etc.

3. Vitamin C

Vitamin C creates the protein which is known as collagen and promotes the growth of hair and prevents hair loss. Vitamin C deficiency in the body can lead to dry hair, hair fall and split ends.

Foods rich in Vitamin C: Citrus fruits, broccoli, potatoes, strawberries, cruciferous vegetables etc.

4. Vitamin D

The main role of Vitamin D in maintaining hair health is by stimulating new and old hair follicles. A deficiency of vitamin D leads to hair loss problems such as alopecia areata and male bald patterns. It promotes cell regrowth which strengthens the hair follicles from the root, resulting in the reduction of hair fall and other hair issues.

Foods rich in vitamin D: cold liver oil, salmon, tuna fish, orange juice, dairy and plant milk, eggs, tofu, mushroom etc.

5. Vitamin E

Vitamin E supports a healthy scalp by providing nourishment to fizzy and dry hair. It acts as a potent scalp antioxidant and stimulates hair growth and hair strength. It is one of the most essential nutrients required for string hair and a healthy scalp.

Foods rich in Vitamin E: red bell pepper, almonds, peanut butter, sunflower seeds, pumpkin, spinach, hazelnuts etc.