Haircare: 5 Common Mistakes You Should Avoid To Lessen Dandruff In Winter Season

WE ALL struggle with some or the other haircare issues. Dry, itchy scalp and excessive dandruff are some haircare problems that are much more prevalent in the winter season. However, dandruff remains one of the most prevalent winter haircare problems.

Dandruff in winter occurs when people spend most of their time indoors leading to dry and warm air affecting the skin. It leads to a dry scalp which feels extremely itchy and flaky. There are numerous treatments and home remedies to treat dandruff, but there are also some common mistakes that we do while taking care of our hair. Read below the mistakes to avoid in order to lessen dandruff in cold seasons.

1. Dirty Scalp

A dirty scalp leads to the accumulation of excess oil and dirt over the scalp. This too much oil on your scalp leads to an overgrowth of yeast known as Malassezia. The excess oil causes the skin cells to build up and then shed, leading to a flaky and itchy scalp. Not shampooing your hair enough can make dandruff problems worse causing more oil and dead skin cells.

2. Scalp Infection

Fungal infections over the scalp can lead to dandruff buildup. The fungus called Malassezia is a yeast which thrives on the oily scalp leading to dandruff. Many other infections on the scalp can lead to an increase in dandruff.

3. Wet Hair

It takes a little longer for the hair to dry in the winter season as compared to the summer. This creates moisture on the scalp which can also be one of the major contributors to dandruff. Moreover, it may also lead to the weakening of hair roots promoting hair fall and other haircare conditions.

4. Hair Wash With Hot Water

Washing hair with high-temperature water generally snatches the natural oils of the hair, leaving them with no natural or valuable oil. This makes the hair dry, frizzy and brittle. Hot water dries out the scalp making it more prone to itchiness and dandruff.

5. Using Harsh Shampoo

One should be very careful and diligent while choosing the correct shampoo for their hair type. It is crucial to know your hair type before choosing any shampoo. However, in general, one should use antifungal, antibacterial and anti-dandruff shampoo for their haircare routine.