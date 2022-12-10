Haircare: 5 Benefits Of Hair Spa Treatment For Silky And Smooth Hair

ALL OF us struggle with hair problems once in our life. We use several products ranging from expensive shampoos to serums to invest in healthy hair. Some people provide their hair with spa treatments. A hair spa is a salon treatment that promotes the repairing and rejuvenation of dull and lifeless hair. It majorly involves four steps- oil massaging, shampoo, hair mask and conditioning. if your scalp is affected by dryness and frizziness, a hair spa treatment is a revitalising option to bring back life to your hair.

Benefits of Hair Spa Treatment

1. Controls Oil Production

The scalp secretes natural oils which keep it healthy and hydrated. But sometimes, it produces excess oil which further leads to clogged pores accumulated with dirt and dead cells. Hair spa treatments effects treat greasy or dry hair and prevent hair fall and other hair problems.

2. Promotes Hair Growth

A hair spa acts like a therapy or a massage which promotes better blood circulation in the scalp. This ensures that the necessary nutrients are transported to the scalp. This helps in keeping away the hair problems such as hair fall, dry hair, and frizziness and promotes voluminous and healthy hair.

3. Repairs Damage

Hair spa therapies gently remove the dirt and impurities over the scalp and unclog the pores. The accumulated germs damage the hair and result in extensive hair fall. Hair spa effectively treats the scalp and provides nourishment and moisture to the dry scalp and prevents split ends and damage to the hair.

4. Treats Dandruff

Dandruff is one of the most common hair problems faced by people. A dry and dirty scalp results in dandruff which blocks the hair follicles and acts as a barrier to hair growth. Dandruff causes intense itching, irritation and inflammation. Sessions of hair spa treat dandruff and provide a lustrous, healthy and dandruff-free scalp.

5. Stress Reliever

Hair spa includes treatments such as massage, therapy, meditation, and aromatherapy which help combat stress. It instantly relaxes your mind and makes you feel rejuvenated and relaxed.

Types of Hair Spa Treatments

1. Hair growth treatments: This treatment deals with hair loss and provides hair growth treatments.

2. Deep conditioning: They treat dry and brittle hair and use masks and packs rich in hydrating and conditioning ingredients.

3. De-stressor: Stress being one of the reasons for hair loss, these treatments offer de-stressor packs that make you feel relaxed and stress-free.

4. Dandruff: Anti-dandruff treatments help in cleansing and protecting the scalp.

5. Smoothing treatments: These treatment packs deal with frizz, dryness, and static. They help in relieving hair problems by providing smooth, soft and healthy hair.