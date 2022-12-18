Haircare: 5 Ways To Use Baking Soda To Treat Dandruff In Dry Seasons

ALSO KNOWN as Sodium Bicarbonate, baking soda is one of the most popular ingredients used in baking. in dry and cold seasons, the most common problem faced by any age person is dandruff. Dandruff in winter is usually caused by due dry and flaky scalp which furthermore leads to an inflammation and itchy scalp inviting more hair problems.

However, baking soda can be an effective ingredient to treat dandruff at home. According to Healthline, baking soda when dissolved in water can remove excess oil buildup, soften hair and restore its shine along with treating dandruff. The ingredient found on every kitchen shelf can help in dealing with flaky dandruff on the scalp and repair the hair. Look below for some simple ways to use baking soda to treat dandruff.

1. Olive Oil And Baking Soda

Known as an effective anti-dandruff agent, when mixed with olive oil can add much-required moisture to the hair and protects the strands from any external damage. You can apply the paste of olive oil and baking soda for around 20 minutes on your affected scalp and rinse off with lukewarm water.

2. Lemon and Baking Soda

Another effective method to use baking soda is by adding lemon to it. lemon is induced with a rich amount of vitamin C, citric acid and flavonoids, this mixture helps in balancing the pH levels of the scalp which keeps dandruff at bay. Keep this mixture on for around 5 minutes on your scalp and rinse off with lukewarm water.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar and Baking Soda

Apple cider vinegar is known for balancing the pH balancing properties and its acidic agent helps in neutralizing the alkalinity of baking soda. Apply this paste to your scalp and massage gently for two minutes.

4. Coconut Oil and Baking Soda

Known as the best ingredient for skin and hair care, coconut oil as a natural disinfectant helps in getting rid of dandruff in cold and dry seasons. With its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, coconut oil when mixed with some baking soda and honey can help you achieve a dandruff-free scalp and silky-smooth hair.

5. Baking Soda and Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is a multipurpose effective haircare ingredient which helps in reducing itchiness caused by dandruff and greasiness. It also reduces the formation of dandruff and chemical buildup on the scalp. You can apply this paste generously on your scalp and leave it for around 15 minutes and then rinse it off with lukewarm water.