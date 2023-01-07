Haircare: 5 Benefits Of Nourishing Oil Massage For Healthy And Shiny Hair

We have all heard our mother telling us to treat our hair with a good and nourishing oil massage. It is difficult to stick to a haircare routine, however, it is quite essential. A hair oil massage is an ultimate solution to numerous haircare problems such as dryness, flaky scalp, inflammation and many more. With varied hair types, it is quite a task to find out the right products for your haircare regime. Knowing your hair type and choosing the right hair oil can go a long way to protecting your hair and nourishing them with essential protein and nutrients.

Benefits Of Hair Massage

1. Strengthens Roots And Hair

Our hairs are prone to dryness, humidity, breakage and weak roots. But a soothing oil massage not only prevents hair breakage but also strengthens the hair and scalp. Oil massage increases blood circulation in the scalp and stimulates the nutrients throughout the scalp and roots of the hair. It also unclogs the pores and allows better absorption of nutrients, thus boosting hair growth.

2. Prevents Dandruff

Caused by dry scalp and inflammation, dandruff is one of the main reasons for hair fall and other hair problems. Treating your hair with a good oil massage keeps your scalp nourished and stimulates oil glands to generate more natural oil. With sufficient amounts produced on the scalp, it promotes moisturisation, thus preventing dandruff.

3. Nourishes Scalp

Oil massaging facilitates blood circulation, soothing nerves and capillaries. Moreover, it relaxes the scalp nerves, improves mood and alleviates stress. A good oil massage can nourish the scalp and make it healthier.

4. Lessens Frizz

According to Ayurveda, high Vata dosha leads to frizzy, dry and thin hair. A regular oil massage helps in balancing the Vata dosha thus preventing major hair problems. Massaging the scalp in circular motions develops a defensive sheath on your hair that staves off the harmful UV rays from making them dry and frizzy.

5. Prevents Premature Greying

Genetics, stress, smoking, stress and unhealthy can be the main reasons behind the premature greying of hair. Also, when the body does not produce enough melanin, it leads to this haircare problem. Oil massaging provides adequate blood flow and nourishment to the hair follicles which enables them to retain the hair colour by producing enough melanin to support hair health.

Right Way To Massage Hair With Oil

According to Healthline, below are the steps for a nourishing hair oil massage:

1. Apply oil on your scalp and massage with your fingertips using a circular motion.

2. Apply the oil left on your palms to your hair.

3. Cover with a towel or shower cap and leave on overnight.

4. The next day, shampoo hair while dry. Rinse thoroughly.

5. Condition as normal. You can also use coconut oil as a conditioner.