Hair Loss Remedy: 6 Food Items To Keep Your Hair Healthy And Strong

HAIR loss is a major concern which affects your scalp and entire body, be it temporary or permanent. Consistent hair loss can be one of the major reasons for low self-confidence. Hair loss treatments require patience and effort for results. However, the nutrition you take plays the most important role in your hair care and hair growth. A nutritious diet is much more effective than any other hair loss treatment and will benefit you magically.

Read below six foods to prevent hair loss.

1. Eggs

Eggs are a great source of protein which helps in preventing hair fall. A low-protein diet results in hair loss and less hair growth. Eggs are also rich in Vitamin B which is very essential for hair, skin and nail health. Rich in zinc and selenium, eggs improve the overall health of your hair and prevent hair loss.

You can soak a few curry leaves in water and grind them to form a paste. Mix this paste with one egg yolk and apply gently to your scalp. Wait for 15-20 minutes and rinse off with cold water.

2. Spinach

Green leafy vegetables are proven to be great for hair growth. Spinach is rich in Vitamin C and A, iron and folate which can do wonders to your hair health. Consuming spinach regularly promotes hair growth. Being rich in antioxidants, spinach accelerates hair growth by increasing keratin and collagen levels on the scalp. Therefore, include spinach in your diet to prevent hair fall.

3. Almonds

Almonds are an excellent source of magnesium and nutrients which promotes hair growth. Almonds are rich in Vitamin E, Omega 3 and fatty acids and magnesium which are necessary for hair growth. Almonds nourish hair from its roots and aid in making your hair shinier and stronger, thus preventing hair loss.

4. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are packed with nutrients which help in decreasing hair loss. Zinc, copper, protein, amino acids and phosphorus are very essential for hair growth and strength. Chia seeds aid in promoting strong and thick hair.

5. Carrots

Carrots are rich in Vitamin A and help in improving scalp health and strengthening hair follicles. Also, carrots are rich in fiber, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamins B, C and K which help prevent hair fall.

6. Avocado

Avocados are a great source of biotin, a B-complex vitamin which helps in repairing hair and promoting hair growth. They unclog the hair follicles and stimulate hair growth. It also promotes blood flow while allowing the natural oils to get quickly absorbed by the hair.

