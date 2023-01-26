Hair Fall: 5 Essential Vitamins To Include In Your Daily Diet To Control Falling Hair

HAVING THICK, shiny, and smooth hair is a dream for almost everyone. Almost all of us must have dealt with haircare problems such as hair fall, premature greying, split ends, dandruff, and many more. Factors such as humidity, temperature, scalp issues, stress, lifestyle, excessive sweating, and many others can contribute to such haircare problems. However, one of the most prominent haircare problems is hair fall, be it at an early age or normal age.

We are get terrified by the number of hair strands on our hands after a hair wash. According to the National Library of Medicine, hair loss can be exacerbated due to the deficiency of several nutrients such as vitamins and minerals in the body. Therefore, we bring you a list of some essential vitamins that you should include in your regular diet to control falling hair.

1. Vitamin A

Vitamin A helps in hair growth and moisturizes the hair follicles to prevent hair fall caused due to breakage and other hair fall problems. It is essential for maintaining healthy hair as it repairs and keeps the scalp moist.

Foods rich in Vitamin A: Eggs, citrus fruits, spinach, nuts, seeds carrots, whole grains, avocado, soybeans, etc.

2. Vitamin C

Vitamin C plays a crucial role in the intestinal absorption of iron due to its chelating and reducing effect. Vitamin C intake curbs iron deficiency and helps in enormous hair growth. It also helps in the production of collagen which further strengthens the capillaries that supply the hair shafts.

Foods rich in Vitamin C: Oranges, kiwi, papaya, strawberries, sweet potatoes, broccoli, blueberries, etc.

3. Vitamin D

By stimulating new and old hair follicles, vitamin D helps in hair growth. It stimulates the hair to grow and helps regulate cell cycles, which is necessary for hair growth.

Foods rich in Vitamin D: Eggs, orange juice, yogurt soy drins, margarine, berries, salmon, tuna, cereals, mils, etc.

4. Vitamin E

Numerous studies suggest that vitamin E can support a healthy scalp. Its natural antioxidant effects can help in maintaining hair growth. It is an essential ingredient required for a healthy, strong scalp and hair.

Foods rich in Vitamin E: Nuts, leafy greens, olive oil, sunflower oil, peanuts, almonds, spinach, avocado, walnuts, etc.

5. Biotin

Also known as Vitamin B7 or B, biotin stimulates keratin production in hair and helps in increasing the rate of follicle growth.

Foods rich in biotin: Egg yolk, legumes, nuts, seeds, liver, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, bananas, broccoli, yeast, avocados, etc.