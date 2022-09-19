Hair Care Tips: Essential Tips You Should Follow To Get Healthy Hair

HAIR care is an essential part of our lifestyle. How you care for your hair matters. The right care can help prevent certain types of hair loss and make your hair look healthy and beautiful. The quality of your hair can enhance your entire look and personality.

According to a Redbook poll, 74% of women say that a bad hair day makes them feel less confident. Therefore, here are some general tips that can help you take good care of your hair.

1. Brush your hair before shower

Brushing your hair is an important part of grooming and hygiene. Detangling before the shower makes the hair break less during the wash. It also enables the distribution of natural oils from the scalp to the ends of the hair. Likewise, it is easier to style hair post-shower as it is already smooth and tangle-free.

2. Apply hair masks

Hair masks benefit the hairs by making them shinier and softer. They add moisture to the hair which reduces hair breakage and damage. Hair masks reduce the frizziness in the hair and give you a healthier scalp and stronger hair. You can use hair masks more frequently if you use a heating tool on your hair regularly.

3. Use conditioner

While shampoo is formulated to clean off sweat, and dead skin cells, conditioner makes hair softer and easier to manage. It also protects the hair shafts from damage. Conditioner restores hydration to the hairs. It can also offer some protection from harmful UV rays.

4. Regular Haircuts

Regular hair cuts are a must when it comes to hair care. Regular hair cuts ensure that your strands stay healthy and don't break off. It minimizes dandruff in the hair and encourages good hair growth.

5. A Healthy Diet

A healthy diet helps your hair look strong and shiny. If you are not getting sufficient nutrients from food, you might see the effects on your hair as well. Essential omega-3s, fatty acids play a vital role in the health of your skin, hair and nails. Our hair is mostly made up of protein, therefore, a balanced diet rich in proteins and vitamins is a very necessary part of hair care.

6. Know your hair

People often have conflicting views about their hair type and texture. There are four main types of hair types: straight, wavy, curly and coily. Understanding your hair type and texture better will help you cater to hair issues rightly. It allows you to choose the right products for your hair.