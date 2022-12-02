Hailey Bieber Shares Struggles About Ovarian Cyst: Types, Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Of This Condition

HAILEY BIEBER recently in her Instagram story opened up about having an ovarian cyst. The model took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture that highlighted her current and past struggles with a condition called 'Ovarian Cyst'.

In her Instagram story, she wrote, "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple, not a baby. I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun. It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional."

What is Ovarian Cyst?

An ovarian cyst is a sac filled with fluid or semisolid material that forms on or within one or both of your ovaries. According to Healthline, many women will develop one cyst during their lifetime and in most cases, cysts are painless and cause no symptoms.

Types of Ovarian Cyst

There are numerous types of ovarian cysts such as dermoid cysts and endometrioma cysts. The most common ovarian cyst is a functional cyst.

Functional Cysts

They are the most common types of ovarian cysts and develop as a result of ovulation. This type of cyst generally shrinks over time, usually within 60 days. The two types of functional cysts include follicle and corpus luteum cysts.

Follicle Cyst: During the menstrual cycle of a woman, an egg develops in a sac known as a follicle, inside the ovaries. This follicle or sac breaks and releases an egg. However, if this egg or follicle does not break, the fluid inside the follicle forms a cyst on the ovary.

Corpum Luteum Cyst: If the sac or follicle does not dissolve after releasing an egg, additional fluid develops inside the sac and causes the formation of a corpum luteum cyst.

Other Cysts

Cystadenomas: This type of cyst develops on the surface of the ovary and is filled with thin and watery mucous-like fluid.

Dermoid Cyst: This type of cyst consists of cells which are made up of types of tissues in the human body.

Endometriomas: These cysts are filled with endometrial tissues which bleed each month during the menstruation cycle.

Causes of Ovarian Cysts

The most common cause of ovarian cysts include:

Hormonal imbalances

Endometriosis

Pregnancy

Severe pelvic infections

Current medical conditions

Age

Symptoms Of Ovarian Cyst

Majorly, ovarian cysts do not carry any symptoms, however, as it grows, symptoms start to appear. Some common symptoms include

Painful bowel movements

Abdominal bloating or swelling'

Painful intercourse

Pelvic pain before or during the menstrual cycle

Breast tenderness

Nausea

Vomiting

Pain in the lower back or thighs

Whereas some serve symptoms of ovarian cysts include severe pelvic pain, rapid breathing, dizziness or fever.

Risk Factors of Ovarian Cyst

Women are more likely to develop ovarian cysts if

Have had ovarian cyst in the past

Irregular menstrual cycles

Use of fertility drugs

Have hormone imbalances

Excess body fat

High level of stress

Treatment of Ovarian Cysts

The treatment of ovarian cysts depends on its sizes and appearance and its symptoms. There are two types of surgeries that are conducted to treat ovarian cysts which include laparoscopy and a laparotomy which are carried out under general anaesthetic.