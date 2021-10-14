New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The last day of the nine-day long auspicious festival Navratri is observed as Durga Navami. Maha Navami holds a great significance as the day is celebrated as a victory over the evil buffalo demon king Mahisasur. Just after Navami, people celebrate Vijay Dashmi also known as Dussehra. This year people are celebrating Navami on 14th October Thursday.

This day brings tremendous joy to devotees and people can be seen celebrating the festival with full enthusiasm in the huge Durga Puja Pandal’s. Though the festival is celebrated across India, it has a great impact in states like Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, and Jharkhand. On this day, people worship Goddess Durga and spend time with their loved ones.

Here are some wishes, and quotes for you to send to your family, friends, and relatives on the occasion of Maha Navami.

*Maha Navami wishes to you and your family. May the almighty bless you with good health and success. Happy Maha Navami!

*On this special occasion, I pray that the blessings of Goddess Durga be with you and your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Maha Navami!

*Blissful and joyous Shubho Maha Navami greetings to all the loved ones.

*Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion. Wishing you and your family a happy Maha Navami!

*May the blessing of Maa Durga guide you on the right path and help you in all your endeavors. Warm wishes of Maha Navami to all!

*May this auspicious day bring you success and happiness. Wish you a very happy Maha Navami.

*May this auspicious occasion of Maha Navami brings lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Maha Navami 2021!

*May the Goddess give you the power and strength to take on life’s battles with ease. Happy Maha Navmi!

*On this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami, we wish you are blessed with prosperity and success. Happy Maha Navmi!

*Thank you Maa Durga for blessing us with the strength to perform fasts and pooja throughout Navratri. Happy Maha Navmi!

*Let all your wishes come true with Maa Durga’s blessings. Happy Maha Navmi!

*May Durga Maa shower you with success and prosperity. Happy Maha Navmi!

*Let all evils vanish from your life. Happy Maha Navmi!

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen