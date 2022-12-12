Gut Health: 6 Signs Of An Unhealthy Digestive System You Must Not Ignore

ACCORDING TO the Lancet, gut health is defined as the absence of gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal pain, inflammatory bowel diseases, colon cancer, intestinal permeability and many others. Gut health is the foundation of a healthy body and well-being. Several studies show that gut health has an intense impact on the entire body, its physical as well as mental health.

Gut health is the condition where the entire digestive system which includes organs helps in the breakdown of food into nutrients from the oesophagus to the bowel. However, an unhealthy gut may hinder this process and impact our overall health including the immune system, digestion, heart and brain. Let's read below 6 signs of an unhealthy gut or digestive system.

1. High Sugar Diet

When a person consumes a diet which is high in processed food and sugar, it leads to a reduced amount of 'good' bacteria and diversity in the gut. The excess sugar which cannot be broken down and absorbed by the body rests in the bowel and leads to fermentation. Now, this sugar moves through the large intestine, feeding bad bacteria and yeast, leading to a build-up of gas. This build up of gas can cause cramping, pain and spasms.

2. Upset Stomach

Stomach problems such as bloating, gas, diarrhoea, heartburn or constipation can be a sign of an unhealthy gut. All these problems indicate that your gut may be having difficulty processing food and eliminating waste from the body.

3. Fatigue or Sleep Disturbances

According to Healthline, an imbalance in the gut bacteria may be linked to disturbed sleep or short sleep durations leading to chronic fatigue. This is because major serotonin of the body is produced in the gut which affects the mood and sleep of an individual.

4. Food Intolerances

Food intolerance means a condition where an individual's gut becomes sensitive to certain food and food items and is unable to tolerate them. When you consume such foods, your body may experience some uncomfortable symptoms of an unhealthy gut such as gas, abdominal pain or diarrhoea.

5. Skin Irritation

An unhealthy gut or digestive system can affect the overall health of our body. From physical to mental, an unhealthy gut can affect our skin health as well. Many researchers conclude that when your gut health is unhealthy or off, it can affect the skin by causing skin irritation, breakouts, inflammation, skin sensitivity, signs of ageing and many more.

6. Unintentional Weight Changes

According to Healthline, an unhealthy gut can debilitate the body's ability to breakdown food and absorb nutrients, regulate blood sugar levels, store fats etc. Along with changes in diet and physical activity, gaining or losing weight can be a significant sign of an unhealthy gut.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)