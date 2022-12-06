Gut Health: 5 Natural Ways To Improve Your Digestive System

GUT HEALTH is the foundation of a healthy body and well being. The term 'gut microbiome' refers to the microorganisms living in the intestines. According to Healthline, each person has about 200 different species of viruses, bacteria and fungi in their digestive tract. A healthy and strong gut health signifies a healthy immune system, effective digestion, healthy brain and heart.

An unhealthy gut can be categorised with signs such as high-stress levels, too little sleep, deteriorated mental and physical health, gastrointestinal disorders, upset stomach, unintentional weight changes, skin irritation, food intolerances and many more. Therefore, to help you, we bring you 6 effective ways to restore your gut health.

1. Managing Stress Levels

According to the National Library of Medicine, stress and depression can reshape the gut bacteria's composition through stress hormones, inflammation and autonomic alterations. The gut bacteria furthermore releases toxins, metabolites and neurohormones which affect the eating and mood behaviours of an individual. Therefore, one must be able to manage their stress levels effectively.

2. Consume Fiber-Rich Foods

Many researchers state that dietary fibres especially in vegetables, fruits, whole grains and beans positively impact gut health. Foods such as legumes, whole grains, nuts and fruits should be included in the regular diet for gut health.

3. Get Enough Sleep

The quality of sleep has a high effect on an individual's health. Not getting adequate sleep can hinder daily body functions and impact gut health. One should at least get 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep to maintain gut health.

4. Stay Hydrated

A study conducted by the Journal of Nutrition in 2022 stated that people who drank more quantities of water had fewer types of bacteria causing gastrointestinal infections. Therefore, one must stay hydrated and drink sufficient amounts of water to prevent constipation and promote gut health.

5. Regular Exercise

Exercise has always been beneficial for overall health. In accordance with gut health, one must stay physically active as exercises help increase the blood flow to the digestive organs and provide more nutrients and oxygen. As a result, it helps in preventing constipation and improves gut health.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)