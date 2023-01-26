Gut Health: 5 Natural Herbs To Help Better Your Digestion

When it comes to healthy body, our digestive system plays a crucial role. Therefore, it is important to keep the digestive system healthy.

By Prerna Targhotra
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 01:20 PM IST
Minute Read
Gut Health: 5 Natural Herbs To Help Better Your Digestion
Natural Herbs To Help Better Your Digestion (Image Credits: Freepik)

THE SAYING 'Health is wealth' is a golden rule that we all should abide by for our health and lifestyle. Following a strict daily diet which includes skipping the bare minimum quantities of food leads to putting the body at a greater risk of catching diseases. Poor digestion and gut health are also one of the results of a poor lifestyle. An individual needs to maintain the digestive system as it is the root of better health and body. Therefore, we bring you a list of natural herbs to add to your diet that can better your digestive system.

1. Triphala

Triphala is a powerful home remedy that consists of Hairtaki, Bibhitaki, and amla. It is an effective Ayurvedic formula made of dried fruits from three different plants and is used to treat numerous illnesses. It is a natural home remedy not only beneficial for digestion but is also good for eyesight, has anti-aging properties, and can help control blood sugar levels.

Also Read
10 Vitamin B6 Rich Foods To Include In Your Winter Diet ASAP
10 Vitamin B6 Rich Foods To Include In Your Winter Diet ASAP

2. Ginger

Another natural component, ginger is effective for digestion and other gut health problems. It helps in increasing movement through the digestive tract and helps in relieving or preventing constipation. It furthermore, helps in better breakdown and assimilation of food.

3. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is considered a natural laxative that is rich in compounds and plant mucilage. It helps in alleviating inflammation in the digestive tract. When consumed as a tonic, aloe vera juice can soothe the stomach and helps in relieving intestinal discomfort and inflammation.

Also Read
Soft Glam Bridal Look: What's The New Trend Followed By Alia Bhatt And..
Soft Glam Bridal Look: What's The New Trend Followed By Alia Bhatt And..

4. Mint

Mint is one of the most popular remedies for digestive problems. Mint leaves are considered an amazing and effective appetizer that helps in promoting the digestive system by stimulating digestive enzymes. It also calms the stomach muscles and the flow of bile.

5. Licorice Root

According to Healthline, Licorice Root is used to relieve the symptoms of indigestion such as acid reflux, upset stomach, and heartburn. It helps in treating the symptoms of inflammation and soothes digestive problems and upper respiratory issues.

 

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.