Gut Health: 5 Natural Herbs To Help Better Your Digestion

THE SAYING 'Health is wealth' is a golden rule that we all should abide by for our health and lifestyle. Following a strict daily diet which includes skipping the bare minimum quantities of food leads to putting the body at a greater risk of catching diseases. Poor digestion and gut health are also one of the results of a poor lifestyle. An individual needs to maintain the digestive system as it is the root of better health and body. Therefore, we bring you a list of natural herbs to add to your diet that can better your digestive system.

1. Triphala

Triphala is a powerful home remedy that consists of Hairtaki, Bibhitaki, and amla. It is an effective Ayurvedic formula made of dried fruits from three different plants and is used to treat numerous illnesses. It is a natural home remedy not only beneficial for digestion but is also good for eyesight, has anti-aging properties, and can help control blood sugar levels.

2. Ginger

Another natural component, ginger is effective for digestion and other gut health problems. It helps in increasing movement through the digestive tract and helps in relieving or preventing constipation. It furthermore, helps in better breakdown and assimilation of food.

3. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is considered a natural laxative that is rich in compounds and plant mucilage. It helps in alleviating inflammation in the digestive tract. When consumed as a tonic, aloe vera juice can soothe the stomach and helps in relieving intestinal discomfort and inflammation.

4. Mint

Mint is one of the most popular remedies for digestive problems. Mint leaves are considered an amazing and effective appetizer that helps in promoting the digestive system by stimulating digestive enzymes. It also calms the stomach muscles and the flow of bile.

5. Licorice Root

According to Healthline, Licorice Root is used to relieve the symptoms of indigestion such as acid reflux, upset stomach, and heartburn. It helps in treating the symptoms of inflammation and soothes digestive problems and upper respiratory issues.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)