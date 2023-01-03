Gut Health: 5 Important Kitchen Herbs To Include In Your Diet That Improve Digestion

OUR DIGESTIVE system is commonly known as gut health. Keeping your gut health healthy is extremely important. According to Healthline, an unhealthy gut may affect your immune system, contribute to disease and impact mental health. Gut health is the condition where the entire digestive system including the organs helping in the breakdown of food, to the oesophagus and bowel gets affected.

From an upset stomach, and sleep disturbances to skin irritation, an unhealthy gut can majorly affect your whole body and affect your ability to carry out daily activities. However, from maintaining a healthy diet to regular physical activity, there are numerous ways to keep your gut health healthy. We bring you a list of natural kitchen herbs that can help in treating an unhealthy gut.

1. Fennel

Fennel is a perennial herb that when added to the diet can improve the heart, reduce inflammation, suppresses appetite and has anticancer effects. Studies show that fennel helps in digestion by reducing inflammation in the bowels and decreasing bacteria that are responsible for causing gassiness. Moreover, fennel oil can help relieve the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

2. Cardamom

According to Healthline, cardamom has been used for ages to help with the digestion process. It is mixed with medicinal spices to relieve discomfort, vomiting and nausea. It also helps in relieving stomach issues and other digestive ailments. It is known to stimulate the secretion of bile acid in the stomach which helps in aiding digestion and proper fat metabolism.

3. Asafoetida

As per Healthline, Asafoetida helps in boosting digestion by increasing the activity of digestive enzymes. Many health experts suggest adding Asafoetida or hing to your regular diet to prevent numerous gastric problems. It provides instant relief from the stomach problems such as gastritis, bloating, abdominal pain and flatulence.

4. Carom

Carom is a kitchen herb which is extensively rich in fibres, minerals and vitamins which are essential for a healthy body. The active enzymes of carom or ajwain are known to improve the flow of stomach acids which further help in relieving digestion, gas and bloating. It also releases gastric juices in the stomach which can aid digestion.

5. Cumin

Healthline advocates that cumin seeds are powerful agents that aid digestion by increasing digestive proteins. It may also be beneficial in reducing the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Moroever, it also treats cramps, nausea, digestive spasms and bloating associated with irritable bowel syndrome.