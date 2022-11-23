Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day 2022: Know History, Significance And Other Details Of This Day

KNOWN AS the ninth Sikh Guru and one of the founders of the Sikh religion, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was born in Amritsar in 1621 and was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind Ji. Guru TeghBahadur Ji's Martyrdom is commemorated as Shaeedi Diwas of the ninth Guru every year. This year the special day will be observed on November 24 in parts of the country.

Also known as 'Hind Ki Chada'r or 'Shield of India', Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji led his life for the rights of the people of communities who were not even of his religion. On this day, he sacrificed his life for his country after which he is regarded as the most selfless martyr of the country. This year the country is commemorating the 345th Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day 2022: History

The day of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom is observed to pay homage to the Guru who gave up his life for the people of the country. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's term as a Guru ran from 1665 to 1675. The holy book of Sikhs, the Guru Granth Sahib has one hundred and fifteen hymns of the Guru. He is remembered for his selfless service to the people of the country. He travelled across different parts of the country to spread the teaching of Guru Naka Ji who was known as the first Sikh Guru.

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day 2022: Significance

Guru Tegh Bahadur was born on April 1st, 1621, and passed away on November 11th, 1675. On April 16, 1664, he received his guru ordination. Because he objected to the coercive conversion of Kashmiri Pandits and non-Muslims to Islam, he requested that the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb have him put to death. His execution site is honoured at the gurdwaras Sis Ganj Sahib and Rakab Ganj Sahib. He was put to death in Chandni Chowk at the order of the Mughal Empire's emperor.