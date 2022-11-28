Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2022: Uttar Pradesh To Observe Public Holiday Today

GURU TEGH Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day is observed every year on November 24 and an official holiday is declared on this day to carry out the auspicious celebrations. However, this year the Government of Uttar Oradhes has changed the holiday date from November 24 as per the executive orders on the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Shaheedi Deiwas. The Government has now declared a public holiday on November 28, under which the school and government offices will remain closed.

Therefore, in reference to the changed holiday date, the celebrations of this day will be observed on November 28 in Uttar Pradesh as 'Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day' or 'Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas'.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2022

Known as the ninth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was one of the followers of Guru Nanak Ji and amongst the founders of the Sikh religion. He was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind Ji and was born in 1621 in Amritsar.

Popularly known as 'Hind Ki Chadar' or 'Shield Of India', Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life for the people of the country. He fought for the basic fundamental rights o the people who did not even belong to his own community and was assassinated in 1675 under the orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb at Delhi's famous Gurudwara Sheesh Ganj Sahib.