Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2022: 10 Inspirational Quotes By The Ninth Sikh Guru On His Shaheedi Diwas

GURU TEGH Bahadur Martyrdom Day is observed every year on November 24 across the country as 'Shaheedi Diwas'. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was the ninth Guru of Sikhs and was among the founders of the Sikh religion. He was a poet and deeply spiritual. He travelled across parts of the country to spread the teaching of Guru Nanak Ji, the first Guru of Sikhs. He gave up his life to fight for the basic fundamental right of the people of the country. On this special occasion, we bring you some inspirational quotes by Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji to share on this occasion and remember him.

Inspirational Quotes By Guru tegh Bahadur Ji

“True realisation of the actual nature of this material world, its perishable, transitory and illusory aspects best dawns on a person in suffering.”

"Remembering Him in meditation, salvation is attained; vibrate and meditate on Him, O my friend."

“Give up pride and attachment to mammon, and devote your heart to the worship of God. Saint Nanak, this is the way to salvation – through the teachings of the Guru find it.”

"Give up your head, but forsake not those whom you have undertaken to protect. Sacrifice your life, but relinquish not your faith."

"For whom praise and dispraise are the same, and on whom greed and attachment have no effect. Consider him only enlightened whom pain and pleasure do not entrap. Consider such a person saved."

"He has given you your body and wealth, but you are not in love with Him. Says Nanak, you are insane! Why do you now shake and tremble so helplessly?"

“By singing His praises thy impurity will be removed and the poison of egoism spread all over will be destroyed.”

“The person who has given up his egoism by recognizing God as the creator shall get deliverance; be sure of this truth, O my mind.”

"If the hands, feet, or body are covered with dust, they are cleansed by washing them with water. if clothes are made unclean, by use of soap they are washed of impurity. If the buddhi (intellect) is defined by sin, love of the Name will purify it."