New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, November 24th is observed as the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Guru of Sikhs. On this day, Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life for the people who do not belong to his community but to his country. Guru Tegh Bahadur is known as Hind Ki Chadar, which translates into 'Shield of India' and is regarded as the most selfless martyr of the country.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was beheaded in 1675 by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi's Chandni Chowk. Aurangzeb wanted to convert India into an Islamic country and forced Hindus to convert to Islam, or else be ready for execution. To save their lives, a delegation of 500 Kashmiri Pandits went to meet the Sikh Guru at Anandpur Sahib and sought his help.

Responding to the atrocities of Aurangzeb, the son of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Gobind Rai, pronounced that only his father is capable of solving this problem of the people of India. He realised that his son, Gobind Rai is ready to undertake the Guruship and hence he asked the Kashmiri Pandits to tell Aurangzeb that if he can convert him into Islam, everybody will follow the suit.

When Aurangzeb got to know about the challenge, he arrested Guru Tegh Bahadur. When Guru Tegh Bahadur refused to accept Islam, he and his followers were tortured brutally for five days. The Mughal ruler even burnt Guru Tegh Bahadur's followers alive in front of him, however, Guruji refused to bow down to Aurangzeb. When Aurangzeb could not bring Guruji to submission, he beheaded him in broad daylight at the Chandni Chowk.

The head of Guru Tegh Bahadur was carried by one of his followers to his son Gobind Rai, who later became the tenth Guru of Sikh, Guru Gobind Singh. He performed the last rites rituals of his father. The body of Guru Tegh Bahadur was carried by another follower who took it to his home and burnt his home so that Aurangzeb could never find the secret of the disappeared body.

Posted By: Talib Khan