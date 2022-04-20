New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022 or Prakash Parv 2022 is celebrated to mark the birth of the Ninth Guru of Sikhism. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind and he was born in 1621. This year will mark the 400th year of his birth anniversary which will be celebrated on April 21, Thursday. Widely regarded as the saviour guru, Tegh Bahadur Ji is considered to be an honourable scholar and poet who greatly contributed to the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhism.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is remembered as the warrior guru, who relentlessly fought for religious freedom. He is known for his thoughts and teachings about humanity, bravery, death, dignity and more which have been included in Guru Granth Sahib. As the special festival of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is here, we have brought you some wishes, messages, quotes, SMSs, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with your friends and family.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022: Wishes and Messages

May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji blesses you and your family with joy, peace and happiness for eternity; may he inspire us to be better human being. Happy Prakash Purab!

May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji give you the courage and strength to fight evil and always stand by the side of truth. Wishing you a very happy Prakashpurab!

May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals and may his blessings be with you in whatever you do. Hearty wishes of Prakashpurab to you!

May the name of Waheguru be enshrined in your heart. May Guru Ji's divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Prakashpurab 2022!

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Prakashparb!

Happy Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Prakash Purab

Guru Tegh Bahadur Prakash Utsav ki lakh lakh bhadiyan.

Wishing you all a very Happy Prakashparb of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.

Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji De Prakash Purab Di Lakh – Lakh Wadhayian ..

Wishing You All on the Occasion of Gurupurb of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.

Prakashparb Diyan Lakhh Lakhh Wadayian

Jagat jalenda Rakh Lai Apni kirpa Dhaar ! Happy Prakashparb!

May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji keep showering his blessings on you and your family. Wishing you all a very happy Prakashparb!

May Wahe Guru fulfil all your dreams and blesses you! Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022!

Dwell in peace in the home of your being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you.

Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die.

Waheguru Ji Da Khalsa....... Waheguru Ji Di Fateh....... A Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Birthday..!!

Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Jayanti 2022

Warm wishes on Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti to everyone. Let us follow his teachings to have a successful and peaceful life.

Never forsake the ones you swear to protect, rather give up your head. Sacrifice your life, but never your faith. Happy Guru Teg Bahadur Jayanti.

The material world is perishable and an illusion. This truth only dawns on a person during suffering.

For the ones who consider praise and dispraise are the same, greed and attachment don’t exist, and pain and pleasure don’t entrap, consider them enlightened and saved.

The one to vanquish ego and behold as the sole doer of things, This person is the one to attain Jiwan Mukti. Happy Gurpurab to you

If the body gets dirty, it is cleaned by water, clothes are cleaned with soap. When the mind needs cleansing from sin, it is done by the love of the Name. Happy Guru Teg Bahadur Jayanti to you.

We hope that this Prakashpurab brings the best of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji’s teachings to your life.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022: Quotes

God is one, but he has countless forms. He is the creator of the universe. This Prakashpurab, may all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti!

May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji gives you, the courage and strength to fight evil, and always stand by the side of truth. Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti!

May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji be your guiding star through your life and may he shower blessings on you this Prakashpurab. Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti



The production of children, the nurture of those born, and the daily life of men, of these matters woman, is visibly the cause.

May your life be full of happy and blissful days with Guru’s blessings. Warm wishes on Guru Tegh Bahadur's birthday!

Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore.

May you be inspired by the greatness of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, who spread the message of peace and harmony!

Happy Gurupurab to all the Sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of Sikhism

May his blessings be with you in whatever you do!

Give up your head, but forsake not those whom you have undertaken to protect. Sacrifice your life, but relinquish not your faith.

If the hands, feet, or body are covered with dust, they are cleansed by washing them with water. if clothes are made unclean, by use of soap they are washed of impurity. If the buddhi (intellect) is defined by sin, love of the Name will purify it.



“True Realisation of the actual nature of this material world, its perishable, transitory and illusory aspects best dawns on a person in suffering.”

