New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022 or Prakash Parv 2022 is one of the most auspicious days for the Sikh community as the day marks the birth of the Ninth Guru of Sikhism. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was born in 1621, and he was the youngest son of Guru Hargobind. People remember Guru Tegh Bahadur as the warrior guru, who relentlessly fought for religious freedom. People in India will observe the day tomorrow (April 21).

Guru Tegh Bahadur is popularly known for his soulful thoughts. People also remember him because of his teachings about humanity, bravery, death, and dignity.

On the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti, here we bring you the top 10 inspirational quotes by Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji to share with family and friends.

"O mother, I have been blessed with the wealth of God’s Name. My Mind is free from wandering and is established in peace. Avarice and worldly love dare not touch me and pure divine knowledge fills me. Greed and desire cannot affect me. I am totally immersed in Lord’s devotion."

"O saints, renounce the Ego, and always flee from lust, wrath and evil company. One should consider pain and pleasure, honour and dishonour the same. One should renounce both praise and blame and even the search for salvation. This is a very difficult path and rare is a (Gurmukh) pious person who knows how to tread it."

"For whom praise and dispraise are the same, and on whom greed and attachment have no effect. Consider him only enlightened whom pain and pleasure do not entrap. Consider such a person saved."

“One who grieves not in misery and delights not in pleasure, who is free from fear and attachment, and for whom gold and dust are the same and who has renounced both praising and blaming (flattery and slander) and is immune to greed, worldly attachments and pride....when the all Merciful Guru blesses a disciple with His Grace, only then does the disciple attain this blessed spiritual state and blends (merges) with the Lord as water with water."

"Give up your head, but forsake not those whom you have undertaken to protect. Sacrifice your life, but relinquish not your faith."

"If the hands, feet, or body are covered with dust, they are cleansed by washing them with water. if clothes are made unclean, by use of soap they are washed of impurity. If the buddhi (intellect) is defined by sin, love of the Name will purify it."



"True Realisation of the actual nature of this material world, its perishable, transitory and illusory aspects best dawns on a person in suffering."



"Why go to search forests (to find Him). He who dwells in all hearts but remains ever pure, pervades thy heart also. Just as fragrance fills the rose and reflection the mirror, the Lord pervades all without a break; search Him inside thee. The Guru hath revealed this knowledge that the Aum pervades inside and outside. Saith Nanak, without knowing thyself the scum of doubt will not be removed."

"One who vanquishes his ego and beholds the Lord as the Sole Doer of all things, that person has attained ‘Jiwan Mukti’ (is liberated while living), know this as the real truth."

"He has given you your body and wealth, but you are not in love with Him. Says Nanak, you are insane! Why do you now shake and tremble so helplessly? ||7||"

“By singing His praises thy impurity will be removed and the poison of egoism spread all over will be destroyed.”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen