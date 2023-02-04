Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Date, History, Significance And Celebrations Of The Birth Anniversary Of Sant Ravidas

GURU RAVIDAS Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas across the country. People observe this day by taking a holy bath and then proceeding with the performance of a special aarti to seek the blessings of Guru Ravidas. He was a well-known poet, social reformer and spiritual figure and was venerated as Guru in modern regions of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. He is known by numerous names such as Raidas, Ramdase and Ruhi Dass by the devotees.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: History

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated in honour of the birth of Guru Ravidas, on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day in the Magh month. Devotees from different countries come together to commemorate this special occasion in India. Guru Ravidas was born in 1337, in the village of Seer Goverdhanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was an Indian mystic poet-saint of the Bhakti movement during the 15th or 16th century CE. He was contemporary to Kabir Ji and recorded interactions with him on spirituality.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Significance

Guru Ravidas was known to be a spiritual man who is revered due to his spirituality and works against social evils such as casteism. He was known for his involvement in the Bhakti movement and was a good friend and disciple of Kabir ji. The auspicious occasion of Ravidas Jayanti has great significance among the people following the Ravidassia religion, who follow Ravidas.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Celebrations

On this auspicious occasion, devotees take a holy dip in sacred rivers to perform rites. It is regarded as an annual occasion during which Ravidassias travel to Varanasi in huge numbers. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 09:29 PM on February 04 and will end at 11:58 PM on February 05, 2023. People also carry out a procession with Gur Ravidas's portrait to remember their great Guru and great saint of all times.