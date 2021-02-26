Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated by reading ‘Amritbani Guru Ravidas Ji’ and performing a special aarti by the followers. Read on to know more about the special day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Bhagat Ravidas was a saint and the founder of the Ravidassia religion and is famous for his contribution to the Bhakti movement. Guru Ravidas was born in the 14th century in Seer Goverdhanpur, UP and Guru Ravidas Jayanti is marked in order to celebrate his birthday every year. In 2021 the Guru Ravidas Jayanti is falling on Feb 27 and will be his 644th birth anniversary of the saint. It celebrated by his followers mostly in the northern regions of the country like the cities of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and more.

Date of Ravidas Jayant 2021

Every year Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on the occasion of Magh Purnima. This time in 2021, it is falling on Feb 27.

Ravidas Jayanti date- Feb 27, 2021

Purnima Tithi starts at 03:49 pm on Feb 26, 2021

Purnima Tithi ends at 01:46 pm on Feb 27, 2021

Importance and history of Ravidas Jayanti 2021

Guru Ravidas was born in the 14th century in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh's Seer Goverdhanpur where his family's financial condition was not very well. He was one of the first people to bring up the issue of inequality, fought for human rights and even opposed the caste system with the help of his teachings and poems. For the unversed, Ravidas was good friends with Kabir, the poet and is also known as the spiritual guide of prominent mystic poet Mira Bai. Ravidas also contributed 14 spiritual songs for ‘Guru Granth Sahib’.

Ravidas Jayanti celebration and puja

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated by reading ‘Amritbani Guru Ravidas Ji’ and performing a special aarti by the followers. Devotees bathe in the holy river Ganga to offer their prayers, they also pray in the Ravidas temples especially in bhawans. People even perform Nagar Kirtan and dress up as Guru Ravidas to celebrate the occasion. The most elaborate celebration happens in Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir where visitors and devotees mark their presence from all over the world for this special day.

